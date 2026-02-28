Jacks credits 'Brook era' for England's T20 World Cup success

Will Jacks credits Harry Brook's impactful captaincy for driving England's impressive performance in the T20 World Cup, fostering a positive team environment and securing their spot in the semi-finals.

IMAGE: Harry Brook scored 26 off 24 balls, including 3 fours and a six, as England scraped past New Zealand in the T20 World Cup Super 8 match at the R. Premadasa stadium, in Colombo, on Friday. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Will Jacks hailed Harry Brook’s impact as England’s white‑ball captain after their four‑wicket win over New Zealand on Friday secured top spot in the Super Eight stage of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Jacks delivered an all‑round performance, taking two wickets in four economical overs before adding a brisk 44‑run partnership with Rehan Ahmed in England’s chase of 160, which they completed with three balls remaining.

Asked whether England’s recent form signalled a return to the “Bazball” style of play, popularised by coach Brendon McCullum, Jacks instead pointed to Brook, who struck a 50‑ball century against Pakistan in their previous match to seal a semi‑final berth and again settled down the innings on Friday after England slipped to 2–2 early in the chase.

“I think this group is the era of Harry Brook. He is our white-ball captain,” Jacks told reporters in Colombo.

“And I think that is something that we've been really focusing on. He has got us to play a certain way, and I think the environment around the group led by him is absolutely brilliant.

“Hopefully, everyone can see that we're having fun and we're approaching the game in the right way. And I think that's why we've had some success.”

Semi-Finals Await

England will face India or West Indies in the semi‑finals. The sides meet on Sunday.

Jacks said England would be ready for either opponent.

“We'll be watching their game Sunday and we'll see the outcome. We'll be prepared and I think we'll go into it with optimism and excitement.”