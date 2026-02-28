HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Jacks credits 'Brook era' for England's T20 World Cup success

Jacks credits 'Brook era' for England's T20 World Cup success

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2026 13:28 IST

x

Will Jacks credits Harry Brook's impactful captaincy for driving England's impressive performance in the T20 World Cup, fostering a positive team environment and securing their spot in the semi-finals.

Harry Brook

IMAGE: Harry Brook scored 26 off 24 balls, including 3 fours and a six, as England scraped past New Zealand in the T20 World Cup Super 8 match at the R. Premadasa stadium, in Colombo, on Friday. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Key Points

  • Will Jacks attributes England's T20 World Cup success to Harry Brook's leadership and influence.
  • Brook's captaincy has fostered a positive and fun environment within the England cricket team.
  • England secured top spot in the Super Eight stage after a four-wicket win over New Zealand.
  • Jacks highlighted Brook's match-winning century against Pakistan and his steadying innings against New Zealand.
  • England will face either India or West Indies in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Will Jacks hailed Harry Brook’s impact as England’s white‑ball captain after their four‑wicket win over New Zealand on Friday secured top spot in the Super Eight stage of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Jacks delivered an all‑round performance, taking two wickets in four economical overs before adding a brisk 44‑run partnership with Rehan Ahmed in England’s chase of 160, which they completed with three balls remaining.

 

Asked whether England’s recent form signalled a return to the “Bazball” style of play, popularised by coach Brendon McCullum, Jacks instead pointed to Brook, who struck a 50‑ball century against Pakistan in their previous match to seal a semi‑final berth and again settled down the innings on Friday after England slipped to 2–2 early in the chase.

“I think this group is the era of Harry Brook. He is our white-ball captain,” Jacks told reporters in Colombo.

“And I think that is something that we've been really focusing on. He has got us to play a certain way, and I think the environment around the group led by him is absolutely brilliant.

“Hopefully, everyone can see that we're having fun and we're approaching the game in the right way. And I think that's why we've had some success.”

Semi-Finals Await

England will face India or West Indies in the semi‑finals. The sides meet on Sunday.

Jacks said England would be ready for either opponent.

“We'll be watching their game Sunday and we'll see the outcome. We'll be prepared and I think we'll go into it with optimism and excitement.”

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

CM Omar Abdullah In Hubbali To Celebrate J&K's Ranji Glory!
CM Omar Abdullah In Hubbali To Celebrate J&K's Ranji Glory!
Will India Field Rinku For Windies Game?
Will India Field Rinku For Windies Game?
T20 WC: How Brook Destroyed Pakistan With Epic Knock!
T20 WC: How Brook Destroyed Pakistan With Epic Knock!
T20 World Cup: Varun's Form A Big Worry for India!
T20 World Cup: Varun's Form A Big Worry for India!
T20 World Cup: 'Best innings of his life': Shaheen on Brook's ton
T20 World Cup: 'Best innings of his life': Shaheen on Brook's ton

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Shreya Ghoshal spotted in the city1:01

Shreya Ghoshal spotted in the city

15 killed as cash-laden military cargo plane crashes in Bolivia3:49

15 killed as cash-laden military cargo plane crashes in...

VIDEO: Sirens heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as Israel launches 'preventive strike' on Iran1:30

VIDEO: Sirens heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as Israel...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO