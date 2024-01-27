News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jack Leach's knee injury adds to England's woes

Jack Leach's knee injury adds to England's woes

Source: ANI
January 27, 2024 00:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jack Leach

IMAGE: Jack Leach who is the most experienced spinner among the four injured his knee while trying to save a boundary on day one. He aggravated his injury on the morning of the second day. Photograph: BCCI

England's spin-bowling coach, Jeetan Patel, revealed that left-arm spinner Jack Leach aggravated his knee injury during the second day of the first Test against India on Friday in Hyderabad.

Leach, who is the most experienced spinner among the four, injured his knee while trying to save a boundary on day one. He aggravated his injury on the morning of the second day.

As a result, Leach bowled just 16 overs out of 87, with a maximum of four overs in a spell, and also left the field to receive treatment.

 

"He banged his knee last night, the first dive down at fine leg. Then he banged it again today, and it's giving him a little gyp, to be honest. You noticed in the outfield he was a little sluggish trying to get to balls, but he stuck at it, and I thought he actually bowled really, really well considering," Jeetan said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"It must be pretty serious, or serious for him anyway, because the reality is he wouldn't shirk that responsibility. It is sore enough. You watch him in the outfield, and I don't think it's a graze. For him to come back and keep bowling the overs he did... I believe he'll be back in the fourth innings," Jeetan stated.

"That's what Jack does for this team; he'll always put in. But it's a bit of a shame from where he's come [recovering from a stress fracture of the back last summer] to dive on one at fine leg, and all of a sudden you're hobbling around. He'll be back. He's one of the strongest guys in the team. We've had to share the load, and I thought the guys did really well," Jeetan added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
How the Rahul-Jadeja combo put England on back foot
How the Rahul-Jadeja combo put England on back foot
'What kind of shot was he playing?'
'What kind of shot was he playing?'
'A tough day but it is an opportunity to learn for us'
'A tough day but it is an opportunity to learn for us'
Root's Bowling: Game-changer England almost overlooked
Root's Bowling: Game-changer England almost overlooked
R-Day: Murmu revives 'buggy tradition' after 40 years
R-Day: Murmu revives 'buggy tradition' after 40 years
R-Day: Main attractions of platinum celebrations
R-Day: Main attractions of platinum celebrations
Airbus, Tata plan helicopter manufacturing facility
Airbus, Tata plan helicopter manufacturing facility

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Root's Bowling: Game-changer England almost overlooked

Root's Bowling: Game-changer England almost overlooked

PHOTOS: India in command after Jadeja, Rahul fifties

PHOTOS: India in command after Jadeja, Rahul fifties

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances