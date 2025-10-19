HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Iyer fails to find form against Hazlewood

Source: ANI
October 19, 2025 16:37 IST

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer laboured against the short ball before gloving a catch to the keeper for 11. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Shreyas Iyer’s battle against Josh Hazlewood continued on a rain-hit Perth afternoon in the first ODI at the Optus Stadium on Sunday, but the familiar nemesis once again got the better of him.

Walking in with India in trouble at 25/3, Iyer laboured against the short ball before gloving a catch to the keeper for 11.

 

After losing the toss and being put to bat, Shreyas arrived at the crease with India's innings dwindling at 25/3. With rain, turning the game into a start-and-stop play, Shreyas laboured for runs, looking rustic while hunting for runs. Hazlewood put him out of his misery with a short-length delivery, targeting his body.

Shreyas got cramped up and gloved the ball to wicketkeeper Josh Philippe, punching his return ticket on a scratchy 11(24). Hazlewood has been Shreyas's Achilles heel in ODIs throughout their past battles. In seven innings, Shreyas has faced 57 deliveries from Hazlewood, churned 55 runs at an underwhelming average of 18.33, while losing his wicket on three occasions.

Across all formats, this is the seventh time in 13 innings Hazlewood claimed Shreyas' wicket. Shreyas' failure was a mere reflection of how India's top-order fared in the seaming conditions of Perth.

Source: ANI
