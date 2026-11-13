'No One Threw Their Wicket Away': Iyer Defends India's Batters

Shreyas Iyer blamed the dramatic change in pitch conditions for India's 244-run defeat to New Zealand in the fourth ODI, saying the surface went from a batting-friendly belter to a seamer-friendly track. He vowed to regroup and fight back in the series decider.

IMAGE: Matt Henry celebrates the wicket of Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points India's stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer blamed a significant change in pitch conditions for their 244-run defeat against New Zealand in the fourth ODI.

The pitch reportedly transformed from a 'belter' to a 'seaming track' between innings, making batting extremely difficult for India.

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry was instrumental in India's collapse, taking 6/27, including the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer for ducks.

Despite the heavy loss, Iyer remains optimistic, vowing to draw inspiration from previous wins and approach the next match with a fresh mindset to level the series.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner praised his bowlers' performance, particularly Henry's, which compensated for what he felt was a slightly below-par batting total.

India skipper Shreyas Iyer on Friday blamed the change in the pitch for their massive 244-run defeat to New Zealand in the fourth ODI, saying it went from a belter to a seaming track. He, however, vowed to draw inspiration from the first two ODIs, approach the next match with a fresh mind and level the series.

New Zealand posted 333 after being put in by stand-in captain Iyer, but India's batting line-up suffered a spectacular collapse, being bundled out for 89 in 26.4 overs. Pacer Matt Henry ripped through the top order to finish with figures of 6/27.

Iyer's Post-Match Reaction

"A tough one, I guess, to take that. There was a huge difference between the wickets between innings," Iyer, who is captaining India in ODIs for the first time, said during the post-match presentation.

"But also credit where it's due, the way Henry bowled in the right areas right from ball one. I think that was sensational. We tried almost everything in the first innings, the way they were playing on the rise. And we thought that the wicket was better to bat on considering they got 330 after that. Obviously a couple of dropped catches, but that definitely happens in a game.

"But yeah, when we got into the dressing room, we thought that we would be cruising through the chase as well. But the way the ball was seaming in and out, you couldn't basically decide from inside that this is how I'm going to play. Or even if you saw the wickets, no one threw the wicket away. It was good deliveries."

Looking Ahead to the Decider

IMAGE: Naman Dhir Naman Dhir during his counterattacking 21 off 24 balls. Photograph: BCCI

The win kept New Zealand's hopes of levelling the series alive.

"It's important to forget about this one, obviously, analyze what went wrong in terms of bowling and batting. But at the back of the mind it's important that we have also won two games. So a lot of inspiration from that one and see to it that we come with a fresh set of mind," Iyer said.

Santner Praises Bowlers

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was pleased with his team's effort, though he felt they had initially fallen short of a competitive total by around 20 runs.

The bowlers, led by Henry, made up for it by chipping away with wickets. "Pretty happy. Didn't get to bowl again, so pretty happy. Young did his thing and we got a good score despite leaving a few out there. I think we were thinking 360, the intent was great. Maybe if we got 20 more each partnership, we could've gotten there but they chipped away with wickets," he said.

"Henry wanted to play today. With the new ball with a wicket that offers a bit, he's the best. Will chill tomorrow. Pacers will, I'll have to come and bowl. Then see what Sunday offers from a pitch and conditions point of view and take it from there."

Henry's Game-Changing Spell

IMAGE: Matt Henry finished with 6 for 27. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/X

Returning to the squad after recovering from a concussion, Henry said he had focused on hitting the right areas and hoped New Zealand could level the series in the fifth ODI. "Great to be back. Obviously it's been a funny odd year. So, good to be back here with some one-day cricket,"

On the collision with Devon Conway during training, Henry said: "I think I take a bit of responsibility on that one too. So, not ideal, but it just pushed things back a little bit. But thankfully we're doing alright now.

Henry struck three times in the opening over, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer for ducks to leave India reeling at 0 for 3. "Yeah, it's quite funny, isn't it? The wind was so strong and it was keeping things pretty simple, and it's funny when you're actually trying to have a simple game plan. A bit of luck as well. One shot a little bit low there too, so maybe the wind pushed me a bit sideways," Henry said.

"With the way the wind was going, I wasn't too worried about the swing. So from ball one it was just about trying to have the strengths and bring the stumps in play, really. We knew that there was a small window there with the new ball that you could put the batters under pressure. "So just trying to be as simple as possible, obviously, and when it moves sharply like that in the first over, when people are facing first ball, it's pretty tough."

Henry, however, said he doesn't want to read too much into his performance as he is aware India remains a formidable side. "I don't want to get too carried away. No, they're a world-class outfit, and I think that's the message that we were saying right through. They can bat deep, and yeah, look, it's one game and we've got another one coming up soon that hopefully we can level the series."