'It's Terrible. It's Un-Australian'

'There is no fight whatsoever. It is disgraceful.'

IMAGE: South Africa thumped Australia by 176 runs to clinch the three Test series 2-1 at Newlands on Saturday. October 31, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Proteas Men/X

Key Points South Africa overturned a 100 run first-innings deficit through centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder before Simon Harmer's 10-wicket haul sealed a 2-1 series win.

The defeat cost Australia the top spot in the Test rankings, with the team set to host New Zealand in a four Test series from December.

Australia's humiliating collapse at Newlands has drawn a furious response from former opener David Warner, who described the team's performance as 'un-Australian' and 'disgraceful' after they were dismissed for just 111 in the series-deciding Test against South Africa on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

The 176-run defeat handed South Africa a 2-1 series victory and ended Australia's reign at the top of the Test rankings.

The hosts had been 100 runs behind after the first innings but turned the contest around through centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder.

Simon Harmer then claimed a 10-wicket match haul, while Kagiso Rabada struck three early blows to trigger Australia's collapse and seal a memorable victory.

Warner Tears Into Australia's Batting

Warner, who retired from Test cricket in 2024 after a long career as Australia's opener, launched a scathing attack on the team during an appearance on Fox Sports.

'It is terrible. It is un-Australian. There is no fight whatsoever. It is disgraceful,' he said.

'The batters have let the bowlers down all series. Matt Renshaw showed fight in that first Test, but I think the batters have been utterly disgraceful.'

Warner was particularly unimpressed with the manner of Renshaw's dismissal, with the batter caught down the leg side off Rabada in the opening over of the innings.

'Renshaw was burgled down the leg side. It is on the line and this is the way they play,' Warner said. 'It is deplorable.'

Australia Look to Move On

Australia will now turn their attention to a four Test home series against New Zealand, which begins in December. South Africa, meanwhile, will prepare for a three-Test series against England next month.