Harbhajan Singh has strongly condemned the 'shameful' on-field behaviour of India and Pakistan players, calling for immediate ICC intervention, while also weighing in on India's Test match strategy and the controversial history of ball-tampering in international cricket.

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh has urged the ICC and cricket boards to address the conduct of India and Pakistan players during their matches. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Harbhajan Singh called the conduct of India and Pakistan players during their Asia Cup Rising Stars match on Sunday 'shameful' and urged ICC intervention.

He criticised India's decision to accept a draw in the first Test against New Zealand with 15 overs remaining, advocating for playing till the last ball.

Harbhajan stated that reverse swing has long been associated with Pakistan and India, but other teams like Australia, England, and South Africa have also used unfair means for ball tampering.

He believes the entire Australian team was aware of the ball-tampering incident in South Africa, dismissing claims of ignorance.

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday called for the ICC and the respective cricket Boards to step in and curb the behaviour of India and Pakistan players during their matches, saying the reactions from both sides set a "shameful" example for the next generation.

Referring to the heated exchanges during India A's 48-run defeat to Pakistan A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars match in Doha on Sunday, Harbhajan said the conduct of players from both teams was not appropriate.

"The ICC and the respective Boards need to step in. The reactions of both Pakistan and Indian players after winning, and what happened, are not right. It is shameful and sets a bad example for the next generation," Harbhajan said during the launch of the HSBC Golfing League.

The India-Pakistan clash was marked by a series of tense moments. India A captain Tilak Varma and Pakistan A skipper Abdul Samad did not shake hands at the toss, while a mix-up in announcing the toss result briefly caused confusion before Pakistan A were confirmed having won the toss.

The tension spilled onto the field during Pakistan A's innings, with India pacer Harshit Rana involved in heated verbal exchanges with Pakistan openers Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat.

After taking Hussain's catch off Ayush Badoni's bowling, Rana gave him an animated send-off and followed it up with another aggressive celebration after dismissing Rohail Nazir.

The exchanges continued later in the match, and when Rana was dismissed for a duck, Pakistan spinner Sufyan Moqim appeared to exchange words with him as he walked back, with a teammate stepping in to restrain Moqim.

Harbhajan On India's Test Draw Strategy

Harbhajan also questioned India's decision to sign off on a draw in the first Test against New Zealand with 15 overs still remaining in the day's play, saying he would have preferred the team to bowl for the remaining 90 deliveries.

"I would have bowled those 15 overs. Anil Kumble's approach was always to fight till the last ball. I remember Michael Clarke taking two wickets in the last two overs in Sydney. You never know what can happen in those 15 overs," he said.

Ball-Tampering Scandal: A Broader Perspective

On the 2018 ball-tampering scandal involving Australia, Harbhajan said reverse swing had traditionally been associated with Pakistan and India, but other teams perhaps used unfair means to tamper with the ball.

"This is a very old thing. Pakistan and India were being told for a long time that reverse swing has come from there. This work is done from there.

"This is not a new thing. We have made such a big thing about it. Australia was doing it earlier. England was doing it. South Africa was doing it. Wherever the ball is reversing, there must be something being done to it.

"How much they do naturally or what they have done with sandpaper, that is bad. If you try to make the ball reverse naturally, it takes some time for the ball to start moving.

"But if you get the ball to reverse in the 10th over, then it is understood that it cannot be done without the ball being tampered with. Australia is not as simple as they used to be. And their players too."

Australian Team's Awareness Of Ball-Tampering

Harbhajan also felt that perhaps the entire Australian team was aware of what was happening in South Africa.

"I am saying from the first day that they should not be given so much respect that they keep it on their head. They have also played the game. They have also done all these things.

"And now they have been caught or things have come to light, and they are saying that they did not know. It is not possible that you are living in one house and you do not know about your brother or sister, who is living there or not. Everybody was part of it, I believe.

"If it is in the team, then it is a collective thing."