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It's Official! Kavya Maran, Anirudh Ravichander Are Married

By REDIFF CRICKET Updated: November 11, 2026 22:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran and acclaimed music composer Anirudh Ravichander celebrated their wedding in a beautiful ceremony in Greece on November 11, marking a significant event for both their families and fans.

Kavya Maran

IMAGE: SRH owner Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander tied the knot in Greece. All Photographs: SRH/X

Key Points

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran married music composer Anirudh Ravichander on November 11.
  • The wedding celebrations took place in Greece over November 10 and 11.
  • SRH shared pictures from the special day on social media, extending wishes to the couple.

Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran is now married to music composer Anirudh Ravichander, with the couple celebrating their big day in Greece on Wednesday.

Kavya Maran And Anirudh Ravichander's Greece Wedding

SRH on their social media shared a few pictures from their owner’s special day, with the heartfelt caption, ‘Wishing Kaviya and Anirudh all the happiness and love as they begin this new journey together!’

 

The couple looked lovely together, with Anirudh opting for a traditional ivory kurta, matching veshti and an embroidered long jacket.

Kavya looked elegant in a blush-pink lehenga with intricate embroidery and sequin work, completing her look with a statement choker and earrings.

The wedding celebrations were held in Greece over November 10 and 11, with the couple marking the beginning of a new chapter together.

Kavya Maran

Kavya Maran

Kavya Maran

IMAGE: Superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin were among the guests at Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander's wedding in Greece. Photograph: SRH/X

Kavya Maran

Sunrisers Hyderabad shared more pictures from owner Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander's wedding celebrations in Greece.

The newlyweds looked happy together, with one picture capturing Anirudh gazing lovingly at Kavya as they walked hand in hand.

Anirudh kept his look relaxed in a printed jacket featuring palm trees and geometric patterns in brown, beige and black. He paired it with a brown shirt, loose-fitting trousers and sunglasses.

Kavya Maran

Kavya looked elegant in a shimmery champagne-coloured sleeveless top with intricate embellishments, teamed with a flowing brown skirt.

SRH shared the pictures on social media with the caption, 'Glimpses of Kaviya and Anirudh from their wedding celebrations.'

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kavya marananirudh ravichandersunrisers hyderabadcelebrity weddinggreece wedding

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