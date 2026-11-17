Cricket icon MS Dhoni has officially ended his illustrious IPL playing career, taking on a pivotal new role as mentor for the Chennai Super Kings, a move set to shape the franchise's future.

IMAGE: MS Dhoni has ended his IPL playing career and will continue with Chennai Super Kings as a mentor.

Key Points MS Dhoni's IPL playing career concluded on Tuesday, transitioning to a mentor role for Chennai Super Kings.

CSK owner Rupa Gurunath disclosed Dhoni's desire to retire during a player retention discussion on Saturday.

Dhoni, a five-time IPL-winning captain, will now guide the next generation of CSK players.

Ruturaj Gaikwad succeeded Dhoni as CSK captain in 2024, marking a new era for the franchise.

The franchise considers Dhoni's experience invaluable, especially during this transition phase, and his iconic number 7 jersey might be retired.

Talismanic former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's playing career in the IPL ended on Tuesday after he was appointed the mentor of his franchise Chennai Super Kings with team owner Rupa Gurunath revealing that he expressed his desire to retire during a call to decide retained players for the upcoming season.

Dhoni's Transition To Mentorship

The writing was on the wall for the 45-year-old whose participation as a player had reduced over the years due to recurring injuries. He was not fit to play a single game in the 2026 edition.

The statement issued by CSK did not have any comment from the superstar wicketkeeper-batter, who announced retirement from international cricket in 2020 through an Instagram post. There is speculation that Dhoni's iconic number 7 jersey could be retired by the franchise as a tribute to him.

"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between," CSK owner N Srinivasan said in the franchise statement.

"MS will continue to be a part of the CSK family as a mentor. His experience and expertise are invaluable to us, especially during this phase of transition. With many youngsters in the squad, his guidance will help shape the next generation of CSK," added Rupa Gurunath, Srinivasan's daughter and co-owner of the team.

The World Cup-winning captain led CSK to five IPL titles, was their second-highest scorer with 5,314 runs, and most-capped player with 272 appearances.

Dhoni also played for Rising Pune Supergiants for a couple of seasons when CSK were banned from the IPL following the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. The episode led to a life ban on the team's then CEO Gurunath Meiyappan for being involved in illegal betting.

Dhoni was succeeded by Ruturaj Gaikwad as the captain of the franchise in 2024.

CSK Owner Reveals Retirement Details

In a video posted by the franchise, Rupa revealed that Dhoni dropped the retirement bombshell when they were discussing player retention plans ahead of the auction next month.

"When I met him a few months ago, he told me that he wasn't sure if he would be able to play in this upcoming season. We were on a call on Saturday discussing our team releases," said Rupa.

"We had gone through a lot of cricket discussions. We were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should think of picking. A lot of discussions went on and at the end of the call, Kasi (CEO Kasi Viswanathan) was just reading the list of releases and very quietly MS said, 'maybe you should add my name in'.

"You won't believe it, the video call just shut down at that moment. I called them back and told them, 'you know what, even the internet could not handle you not being able to play the next season'," she added.

The Emotional Announcement

Rupa also said that it was a very difficult day for her.

"I don't think you can ever be prepared for something like this. MS Dhoni is the kind of person that if he cannot give his 200 per cent to the team, he will not play," she added.

Viswanathan said Dhoni's contribution to CSK goes far beyond the field of play.

"What MS Dhoni achieved as a cricketer is etched in the memory of every fan. But what made Dhoni truly special is how completely he became a part of Chennai. He embraced the city, and the city embraced him as one of its own," he said in his tribute to the influential Ranchi-based player.

Dhoni's Enduring Legacy With CSK

"When we look back, the trophies will be remembered but so will be the way we won them. That is his real legacy.

"While we will miss seeing him in yellow on the field, we are glad that he will keep guiding our players. The bond will continue to grow and shape this team for years to come," said the longstanding top official of the franchise.

Considering the special bond between Dhoni and CSK, it was a foregone conclusion that the charismatic cricketer would remain a part of the franchise well beyond his playing days.

"A player like MS Dhoni comes along once in a lifetime. We are fortunate, and deeply grateful, that he has been with CSK since its inception and has laid the foundation for everything this team is," Rupa said.

Besides the five IPL title, Dhoni also led CSK to two Champions League T20 titles, which is the most by any skipper. The CLT20 was last held in 2014.