It's a happy birthday for opener 'Gabbar' Dhawan

December 05, 2018 17:51 IST

IMAGE: Last week Shikhar Dhawan enjoyed a boat ride in Sydney. Photograph: PMG

Birthday wishes poured in for India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan from across the cricketing fraternity as the left-hander turned 33 on Wednesday.

From the International Cricket Council (ICC) to master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, a number of people took to Twitter to extend their good wishes to Dhawan on his special day.

"8,482 international runs and counting for India. The first Indian to score a century before lunch on the first day of a Test. The fastest century scored on Test debut, off just 85 balls v Australia at Mohali in 2013. Happy birthday, @SDhawan25," ICC wrote along with his picture in the blue jersey.

Sharing a video of Dhawan's knocks against West Indies, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) wrote: "Here's wishing #TeamIndia opener and our very own 'Gabbar' @SDhawan25 a very happy birthday. Relive one of his fine knocks against West Indies #HappyBirthdayGabbar."

"Many happy returns of the day, @SDhawan25! Wishing you a great year ahead. Keep the runs flowing. #HappyBirthdayDhawan," Tendulkar tweeted.

Rashid Khan, one of the eleven cricketers to play in Afghanistan's first ever Test match against India, wrote: "Sending you a birthday wish wrapped with all my love. Have a very happy birthday @SDhawan25 Bhai."

Mocking Dhawan's moustache, the most destructive batsman of all time, Virender Sehwag tweeted: "Moochhe hon toh Nathulal jaisi hon, warna Gabbar jaisi hon. Happy Birthday @SDhawan25 ! Aise hi moochon aur bowlers ko ainthte raho."

The dynamite player from Delhi is the leading run-maker in the Ranji Trophy with a total of 461 runs in six matches. He is ranked No 8 in One-Day International (ODI) list and at No 11 in Twenty20Is.