It will be Kohli vs England

It will be Kohli vs England

June 29, 2019 16:39 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has led India from the front with four fifties in a row. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

India may have not fired on all cylinders, but have gone unbeaten so far in the World Cup to close in on the semis.

Hosts England have lost their way after a good start and are in danger of missing out of the last four.

England desperately need to beat World No 1 India on Sunday, June 30, to keep their hopes alive, as they have managed just four wins from seven games so far.

The biggest obstacle in their way will be India Captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli, who has been in good form in the World Cup with fifties in his last four games.

Rohit Sharma, who has a fantastic ODI record, could be another key player for India with the bat.

England, though, have the firepower with the ball and the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood will be the ones to watch out for.

 

Virat Kohli has scored 316 runs in 5 innings this World Cup, which is more than his runs tally in previous World Cups in spite of playing fewer games.

He is 97 runs short of completing 1,000 runs in World Cups.

Virat Kohli in World Cups

Year

Innings

Runs

Average

Strike Rate

50s/100s

2011

9

282

35.3

82

1/1

2015

8

305

50.8

82

0/1

2019

5

316

63.2

98

4/0

This World Cup, Kohli has scored four half-centuries, but is yet to convert them into a century.

The last time he went through such a phase was in 2017 when he hit 5 fifties without a century.

Overall, his career conversion rate from 50 to 100 is quite impressive with 41 centuries and 53 fifties from 224 innings.

Virat Kohli in World Cup 2019

Games

Date

Runs

Strike Rate

Venue

West Indies

June 27

72

88

Old Trafford

Afghanistan

June 22

67

106

The Rose Bowl

Pakistan

June 16

77

118

Old Trafford

Australia

June 9

82

106

Kennington Oval

South Africa

June 5

18

53

The Rose Bowl

Kohli averages 44.5 against the English bowlers, the lowest for him against any opposition in ODIs.

Kohli's average in ODIs (Minimum: 5 innings)

Opponent

Innings

Runs

Average

Strike Rate

50s/100s

England

29

1,112

44.5

90

6/3

Pakistan

13

536

48.7

96

2/2

Zimbabwe

6

253

50.6

87

1/1

Australia

35

1,727

54

96

6/8

Sri Lanka

45

2,186

59.1

91

11/8

Since the 2015 World Cup, Kohli has played 6 ODI games against England with four scores in excess of 50 including a century.

Date

Runs

Strike Rate

Venue

July 17, 2018

71

99

Headingley

July 14, 2018

45

80

Lords

July 12, 2018

75

91

Trent Bridge

January 22, 2017

55

87

Kolkata

January 19, 2017

8

160

Cuttack

January 15, 2017

122

116

Pune

Kohli at Edgbaston

At Edgbaston, where Sunday's India-England game will be played, Kohli averages over 200 with 243 runs in 5 innings.

In his last two innings at Edgbaston, he scored two unbeaten fifties.

India have yet to lose a game when Kohli has played at Edgbaston.

Stadium

Innings

Runs

Average

Strike Rate

50s/100s

Edgbaston

5

243

243

116

2/0
