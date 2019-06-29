It will be Kohli vs England

June 29, 2019 16:39 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has led India from the front with four fifties in a row. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

India may have not fired on all cylinders, but have gone unbeaten so far in the World Cup to close in on the semis.

Hosts England have lost their way after a good start and are in danger of missing out of the last four.

England desperately need to beat World No 1 India on Sunday, June 30, to keep their hopes alive, as they have managed just four wins from seven games so far.

The biggest obstacle in their way will be India Captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli, who has been in good form in the World Cup with fifties in his last four games.

Rohit Sharma, who has a fantastic ODI record, could be another key player for India with the bat.

England, though, have the firepower with the ball and the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood will be the ones to watch out for.

Virat Kohli has scored 316 runs in 5 innings this World Cup, which is more than his runs tally in previous World Cups in spite of playing fewer games.

He is 97 runs short of completing 1,000 runs in World Cups.

Virat Kohli in World Cups

Year Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 2011 9 282 35.3 82 1/1 2015 8 305 50.8 82 0/1 2019 5 316 63.2 98 4/0

This World Cup, Kohli has scored four half-centuries, but is yet to convert them into a century.

The last time he went through such a phase was in 2017 when he hit 5 fifties without a century.

Overall, his career conversion rate from 50 to 100 is quite impressive with 41 centuries and 53 fifties from 224 innings.

Virat Kohli in World Cup 2019

Games Date Runs Strike Rate Venue West Indies June 27 72 88 Old Trafford Afghanistan June 22 67 106 The Rose Bowl Pakistan June 16 77 118 Old Trafford Australia June 9 82 106 Kennington Oval South Africa June 5 18 53 The Rose Bowl

Kohli averages 44.5 against the English bowlers, the lowest for him against any opposition in ODIs.

Kohli's average in ODIs (Minimum: 5 innings)

Opponent Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s England 29 1,112 44.5 90 6/3 Pakistan 13 536 48.7 96 2/2 Zimbabwe 6 253 50.6 87 1/1 Australia 35 1,727 54 96 6/8 Sri Lanka 45 2,186 59.1 91 11/8

Since the 2015 World Cup, Kohli has played 6 ODI games against England with four scores in excess of 50 including a century.

Date Runs Strike Rate Venue July 17, 2018 71 99 Headingley July 14, 2018 45 80 Lords July 12, 2018 75 91 Trent Bridge January 22, 2017 55 87 Kolkata January 19, 2017 8 160 Cuttack January 15, 2017 122 116 Pune

Kohli at Edgbaston

At Edgbaston, where Sunday's India-England game will be played, Kohli averages over 200 with 243 runs in 5 innings.

In his last two innings at Edgbaston, he scored two unbeaten fifties.

India have yet to lose a game when Kohli has played at Edgbaston.