It will be Kohli vs England

India may have not fired on all cylinders, but have gone unbeaten so far in the World Cup to close in on the semis.
Hosts England have lost their way after a good start and are in danger of missing out of the last four.
England desperately need to beat World No 1 India on Sunday, June 30, to keep their hopes alive, as they have managed just four wins from seven games so far.
The biggest obstacle in their way will be India Captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli, who has been in good form in the World Cup with fifties in his last four games.
Rohit Sharma, who has a fantastic ODI record, could be another key player for India with the bat.
England, though, have the firepower with the ball and the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood will be the ones to watch out for.
Virat Kohli has scored 316 runs in 5 innings this World Cup, which is more than his runs tally in previous World Cups in spite of playing fewer games.
He is 97 runs short of completing 1,000 runs in World Cups.
Virat Kohli in World Cups
|
Year
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Average
|
Strike Rate
|
50s/100s
|
2011
|
9
|
282
|
35.3
|
82
|
1/1
|
2015
|
8
|
305
|
50.8
|
82
|
0/1
|
2019
|
5
|
316
|
63.2
|
98
|
4/0
This World Cup, Kohli has scored four half-centuries, but is yet to convert them into a century.
The last time he went through such a phase was in 2017 when he hit 5 fifties without a century.
Overall, his career conversion rate from 50 to 100 is quite impressive with 41 centuries and 53 fifties from 224 innings.
Virat Kohli in World Cup 2019
|
Games
|
Date
|
Runs
|
Strike Rate
|
Venue
|
West Indies
|
June 27
|
72
|
88
|
Old Trafford
|
Afghanistan
|
June 22
|
67
|
106
|
The Rose Bowl
|
Pakistan
|
June 16
|
77
|
118
|
Old Trafford
|
Australia
|
June 9
|
82
|
106
|
Kennington Oval
|
South Africa
|
June 5
|
18
|
53
|
The Rose Bowl
Kohli averages 44.5 against the English bowlers, the lowest for him against any opposition in ODIs.
Kohli's average in ODIs (Minimum: 5 innings)
|
Opponent
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Average
|
Strike Rate
|
50s/100s
|
England
|
29
|
1,112
|
44.5
|
90
|
6/3
|
Pakistan
|
13
|
536
|
48.7
|
96
|
2/2
|
Zimbabwe
|
6
|
253
|
50.6
|
87
|
1/1
|
Australia
|
35
|
1,727
|
54
|
96
|
6/8
|
Sri Lanka
|
45
|
2,186
|
59.1
|
91
|
11/8
Since the 2015 World Cup, Kohli has played 6 ODI games against England with four scores in excess of 50 including a century.
|
Date
|
Runs
|
Strike Rate
|
Venue
|
July 17, 2018
|
71
|
99
|
Headingley
|
July 14, 2018
|
45
|
80
|
Lords
|
July 12, 2018
|
75
|
91
|
Trent Bridge
|
January 22, 2017
|
55
|
87
|
Kolkata
|
January 19, 2017
|
8
|
160
|
Cuttack
|
January 15, 2017
|
122
|
116
|
Pune
Kohli at Edgbaston
At Edgbaston, where Sunday's India-England game will be played, Kohli averages over 200 with 243 runs in 5 innings.
In his last two innings at Edgbaston, he scored two unbeaten fifties.
India have yet to lose a game when Kohli has played at Edgbaston.
|
Stadium
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Average
|
Strike Rate
|
50s/100s
|
Edgbaston
|
5
|
243
|
243
|
116
|
2/0
