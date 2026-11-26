Spin legend Harbhajan Singh shares his nerve-wracking experience of scoring the winning runs against Australia's Glenn McGrath -- sealing a historic series victory for India.

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh scored the winning runs in the 2001 Test match against Australia in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Harbhajan Singh recalled scoring the winning runs in the 2001 Chennai Test against Australia, securing a memorable series victory for India.

With two runs needed, Harbhajan faced Glenn McGrath, who set a field suggesting a bouncer, but surprised him with a yorker.

Harbhajan's bat connected just in time, sending the ball through the vacant point region for the winning runs.

He described the moment as more than just scoring two runs, highlighting its significance in beating Australia after a challenging series.

Spin great Harbhajan Singh recalled how he kept his nerve to score the winning runs in the 2001 Chennai Test against Australia, saying the moment was about much more than just completing a two-run chase as it capped a remarkable series win by the hosts.

Harbhajan revisited the memorable finish to the third Test, where India chased down a target of 155 to register a win.

The Dramatic Final Over

With two runs needed for victory, Harbhajan faced Glenn McGrath and recalled how the bowler's change in field placement made him anticipate a short delivery, only for the pacer to surprise him with a yorker.

"In the end, when my turn came, two runs were needed to win and Glenn McGrath was bowling."

"I remember that he had changed the field, he removed the fielder from point and brought in an extra gully, just to make me think that he might bowl a short ball," Harbhajan told JioStar.

McGrath's Bluff

"So I was prepared for a bouncer because of the way the field was set. But he bluffed me, he bowled a yorker and my bat came down just in time, sending the ball in the exact direction from where he had removed the fielder at point. There was no fielder there, and once the ball went through, I don't think I have ever tried to run that fast in my life."

"That moment of hitting the winning runs will always stay with me, because it was not just about those two runs, it was about beating Australia in that series after everything we had been through," he said.