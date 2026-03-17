"It was a fairytale": Ganguly reminisces 2001 Kolkata Test Win

'It was destiny. It was a fairytale. I do not have a recipe for that. I did not do that. It just happened.'

IMAGE: V V S Laxman and Rahul Dravid stitched together a match-turning 376-run partnership in the 2001 Kolkata Test, with Laxman scoring a career-defining 281 and Dravid contributing a gritty 180. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points VVS Laxman's incredible 281 and Rahul Dravid's 180 scripted one of the greatest turnarounds in the history of Test cricket.

Harbhajan Singh's outstanding bowling performance, including a six-wicket haul, was instrumental in India's win at Eden Gardens.

Sourav Ganguly's captaincy and leadership were praised for laying the foundation for India's future Test cricket success.

The 2001 Kolkata Test is remembered as a defining moment in Indian cricket history.

Twenty-five years ago, at Eden Gardens, India led by Sourav Ganguly scripted one of the most remarkable victories in the history of Test cricket.

The famous 2001 Test against Australia was revisited as legends Harbhajan Singh, Venkatesh Prasad, Zaheer Khan and former skipper Saurav Ganguly gathered in Kolkata to reminisce over the 376-run partnership between Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman at the iconic Eden Gardens, a series-saving partnership that captured the fighting, never-say-die and resilient nature of Indian cricket.

The legends gathered during a discussion at RevSportz Trailblazers 4.0, where Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan and Venkatesh Prasad shared their memories of the iconic comeback, while Sourav Ganguly joined the session virtually.

After a 10-wicket loss at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India needed to win at Kolkata to keep the Border-Gavaskar Trophy alive. Battling a 274-run deficit, a follow-on was enforced on India, and they went from 232/4 to 608, courtesy a brilliant 281 from Laxman and a serene 180 from Dravid. Team India declared at 657/7, with a 383-run lead in their pocket. Harbhajan (6/73) wreaked havoc on Australia as they were skittled out for 212 runs.

This kept the series alive heading into the final Test at Chennai, which India also went on to win courtesy a 15-wicket haul from Harbhajan, who took home the 'Player of the Series' award for his 32 wickets in three Tests at an average of 17.03 and best figures of 8/84.

Reflecting on that extraordinary win, Ganguly said, "It was destiny. It was a fairytale. I do not have a recipe for that. I did not do that. It just happened."

Harbhajan Singh's Eden Gardens Connection

Among the architects of that victory was Harbhajan Singh, who played a pivotal role with the ball during the match. Speaking about his connection with the venue, he said, "I came to this world due to my parents, but I do not know what I would be without Eden Gardens."

He also recalled how he got the opportunity to play that Test.

"Whenever I come here, those memories come to mind. Of course, Anil Kumble bhai got injured. John Wright wanted someone who could take wickets. They called everyone to bowl in the nets and thought I was the best of the lot. Ganguly insisted on having me. I was taking wickets in domestic cricket."

Looking back at the final day of the Kolkata Test, Harbhajan added, "I think on that fifth day we had the total on the board. Knowing Australia, they would come hard at us. When to declare and when not to declare was the question in the dressing room. In the end, around 74 to 76 overs were enough. Those superb catches by Rahul Dravid, Shiv Sundar Das and S Ramesh. That Test gave us belief."

Memorable Moments and Team Spirit

Venkatesh Prasad, who was also part of that memorable game, reflected on a moment that still lingers in his mind.

"I dropped a catch. I lost it because the crowd was behind me. In the tea session, it was hell for me. I was feeling rotten. It kept playing on TV. These two guys, commentators Ravi Shastri and Ian Chappell, kept talking about it. You do not want to be near the coach, John Wright.

"John said, 'You have got to take those catches, man.'"

Zaheer Khan also shared his memories of that remarkable turnaround.

"At the beginning of the fourth day, we had a chat. Chetan Chauhan was our manager, I think. He said, 'We should not lose a wicket for the entire day'. Laxman and Dravid, the way they batted, the lead kept growing. Eventually, we reached a position from which we could not lose the game."

Ganguly's Leadership And Influence

Harbhajan also praised Ganguly and called him "the best captain I played under".

Recalling an incident that illustrated his leadership, he said, "Once I was dropped in seaming conditions. Only one of Kumble or I could have played, and it was the great Anil bhai. The next day he (Ganguly) called me. I did not go. He called again, but I was angry and did not go. He even said, 'I am making coffee for you.' A very nice guy."

"Ganguly was very approachable," said Zaheer.

Leading India across all formats from 2000-05, Ganguly was one of India's most successful Test captains, winning 21 out of his 49 matches, losing 13 and drawing 15.

While Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli had better victory percentages and boosted India's Test cricket culture in their own ways, it was the 'Prince of Kolkata' who laid the foundation for their success, teaching Team India the tactics and mannerisms to outclass their opponents with their cricket and disintegrate them mentally.