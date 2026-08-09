'36 Years Ago Today': Spin Great Anil Kumble Reflects His First Test Wicket

Legendary spinner Anil Kumble recently celebrated 36 years since his international debut, reflecting on a 'truly special journey' that saw him become India's highest wicket-taker in Tests.

IMAGE: Anil Kumble finished his career with 619 Test wickets -- the most by an Indian bowler in Test cricket. Photograph: Anil Kumble/X

Key Points Anil Kumble celebrated 36 years since his international debut for India against England in Manchester on August 9, 1990.

He fondly recalled taking the wicket of Allan Lamb as his first international scalp, marking the beginning of a cherished career.

Kumble holds the record for the most Test wickets by an Indian bowler (619) and the most international wickets (953).

Spin great Anil Kumble reflected on his international debut 36 years ago today, expressing his gratitude for a "truly special journey". Kumble made his international debut for India, during the second Test against England at Manchester exactly 36 years ago, on August 9, 1990.

A Cherished Beginning

He recalled getting the wicket of Allan Lamb as his first international wicket -- as he finished with figures of 3/105 in 43 overs in England's first innings, but went wicketless in 17 overs bowled in the second innings.

'It was 36 years ago today that I received my first Test Cap as player number 192 for India. Taking the wicket of Allan Lamb was the start of a truly special journey, one that I cherish deeply to this day,' said the legend on X. 'I am incredibly grateful for this journey and everyone who has been a part it.'

Illustrious Career And Records

One of the all-time spin greats, Kumble finished his career with 619 Test wickets -- the most by an Indian bowler in Test cricket. With 337 wickets in 271 ODIs, he amassed a record 953 wickets in international cricket -- the most by an Indian bowler.

The spinner also holds the record for picking up all 10 wickets in an Test innings -- a feat he achieved against Pakistan in the Delhi Test in 1999. He is only the second cricketer in history after Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in an innings of a Test match.

Kumble also coached the Indian cricket team for a brief period of time (2016-2017). Under him, India won a Test series against the West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia. In 2015, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.