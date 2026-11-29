T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav opens up about the pain of being dropped from the Indian team, his focus on domestic cricket, and his unwavering confidence in his batting form.

FILE IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav is looking forward to performing well for Mumbai in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav finds it painful to be away from the Indian team after playing continuously for five years.

He believes there is always light at the end of the tunnel and that the sport teaches many things.

Suryakumar is currently focused on domestic tournaments like the Super League, Vijay Hazare, and Ranji Trophy, not thinking about the IPL yet.

He asserts that nothing went wrong with his batting and he has been playing the same way for the last five years.

The cricketer attributes his current form in SMAT to hard work and extensive batting practice over the last 8-10 weeks.

It is painful to be away from the Indian team but there is always light at the end of the tunnel, said T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav On India Team Absence

Suryakumar was controversially dropped from the national team after captaining India to a second straight World Cup title. The Mumbai cricketer is currently enjoying his time in domestic cricket.

"Of course, it is painful to be away from the Indian team. You have played for five years continuously, and then suddenly, you don't play for India...it hurts but that's what this game is all about.

"This sport teaches you a lot of things. It has taught me a lot of things in the last two years and also after IPL...there are a lot of learnings and as it is said, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. (Until then) the show must go on," he told reporters here.

Focus On Domestic Cricket

Suryakumar said he is not thinking too far ahead and remains focussed on the task at hand.

"IPL is still far away. There are a lot of other tournaments in between. After Mushtaq Ali, there is Vijay Hazare and then Ranji Trophy (2nd phase). So, IPL is quite far away.

"Currently, I am just focusing on Super League, winning every game and then obviously going on to win the final," he said.

Confidence In Batting Form

Despite the lean run that led to his sacking, he said that there was nothing wrong with his batting.

"I don't think anything went wrong with my batting. I have been playing the same way for the last five years. I've enjoyed batting everywhere, playing for India as well as for Mumbai.

"At present, I am also doing the same thing. I think there is a lot of batting practice involved. That's what I did in the last 8-10 weeks, which is reflecting on the field. The harder you work, the luckier you get.

"So, I feel that I am lucky right now because I have worked really very hard and I am happy to be on the ground and scoring runs," said Suryakumar, who has a couple of fifties to his name in SMAT so far.