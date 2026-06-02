'It hurts deeply': Gill reacts to GT's IPL 2026 final loss

'We came so close but couldn't get over the line. It hurts deeply'

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans suffered a heartbreaking five-wicket loss in the IPL final held in Ahmedabad. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shubman Gill expresses disappointment over Gujarat Titans' IPL 2026 final loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Gill emphasises the importance of resilience and learning from defeat in the face of setbacks.

Gill thanks fans for their support throughout the highs and lows of the IPL season.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill expressed his disappointment after his side fell short in the Indian Premier League 2026 final, saying the team "came so close but couldn't get over the line" following a five-wicket defeat to back-to-back champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

GT suffered a heartbreaking loss against RCB in the grand finale held in Ahmedabad on May 31, bringing an end to their title campaign at the final hurdle.

Gill's Message After IPL Final Loss

Sharing a message on Instagram, Gill reflected on the emotional setback while also highlighting resilience and the spirit of the game.

"We came so close but couldn't get over the line. It hurts deeply, and the disappointment weighs heavy, but this game that we all love teaches us so much about life. One thing it's taught me is that there is no defeat in losing, as long as we keep coming back and not give up," Gill wrote.

Gratitude to Gujarat Titans Fans

"I want to thank each and every one of you who stood by us through the highs and the lows. Your energy pushed us to the very end," the Gujarat skipper added.