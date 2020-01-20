News
Ishant sustains injury before Test squad announcement

Ishant sustains injury before Test squad announcement

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 20, 2020 16:09 IST

Ishant Sharma

IMAGE: The extent of Ishant Sharma's injury is not known. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India's senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma hurt his ankle badly while bowling during a Ranji Trophy game, in New Delhi, on Monday, just before the announcement of the Test squad for the New Zealand tour.

Spearheading the Delhi attack against Vidarbha, the extent of the 31-year-old's injury is not known, but Ishant looked in real pain as he hobbled off the ground with the help of support staff.

 

The injury happened in the fifth over of Vidarbha's second innings and Ishant's third over.

It was a short delivery, which rival skipper Faiz Fazal tried to pull but the ball hit the pads, as Ishant vociferously appealed on the follow through before slipping suddenly.

He was writhing in pain and needed immediate medical help. Ishant had taken three wickets for 45 runs in Vidarbha's first innings.

The veteran of 96 Tests is expected to be in the Test squad for the New Zealand tour and this is his last Ranji game of the season.

His next outing is supposed to be a practice match in Hamilton but in case the injury turns out to be serious, he will be going to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
