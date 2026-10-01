Ishan Kishan battled cracks, spin and doubt to take India into Asian Games final

Ishan Kishan delivered a masterful unbeaten 80 off 46 balls on a challenging, cracked pitch against Sri Lanka in the Asian Games semi-final, securing India's place in the gold medal clash.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan said the tricky conditions made it important for the batters to prioritise the team's objectives over individual milestones. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 80 off 46 balls in challenging conditions during the Asian Games semi-final against Sri Lanka, leading India to the gold medal match.

The pitch in Nisshin had significant cracks and uneven bounce due to rainfall and sunshine, making batting difficult, as evidenced by Sri Lanka's total of 45 runs.

Kishan prioritised team goals over individual milestones, aiming for a target of 150 runs on the difficult wicket, which India surpassed to reach 169.

He emphasised staying in the present and not overthinking the conditions for the upcoming final against Pakistan, despite their spin-friendly attack.

Kishan praised the warmth and helpfulness of the Japanese locals, even with a language barrier, and expressed a desire to return with his family.

Ishan Kishan might have played his best T20 knock for India in extremely difficult conditions but the dashing Jharkhand batter, by his own admission, wasn't confident looking at the cracks on the track while facing a quality spin attack from Sri Lanka during the Asian Games semi-final in Nisshin on Thursday.

The moisture underneath the surface due to persistent rainfall and subsequent bright sunshine led to big cracks, creating uneven bounce and square turn. So, Kishan's unbeaten 80 off 46 balls at the Korogi Athletic Park was a gem because the entire Sri Lankan team managed a total of 45 runs.

Navigating the Tricky Pitch

"I think it's very tricky, you know, to be very honest," Ishan said at the post-match conference after single-handedly taking India to a gold medal clash with bitter-rivals Pakistan. "I was not feeling so confident out there in the middle, but you know, in our team meeting, we had a plan.

"Any one batsman who is set in the middle is supposed to be there and play till all the 20 overs because that is the best way he can score big runs and help the team get to a certain total," the Patna resident said.

Kishan said he had the responsibility of carrying on as it was never easy for a new batter to just come in and attack the spinners. "I felt someone coming in and suddenly, if you ask him to just go for big shots, it was very difficult for that player to get big runs.

"But at the same time, you know, like we discussed, one batter in the middle, if he is set, just try and score big runs."

Setting Team Goals and Targets

The left-hander said the immediate target was to take India to around 150, which he felt would put the team in a safer position on the pitch. India eventually got 169, which proved to be way more than par.

"I think it was very important for us to get to that total, you know. First you target, when you go in, you know how much total is needed for this kind of wicket.

"And especially having those winners in your side, you know you need to at least get 150 odd runs on this pitch to just be on the safer side. So the goal was simple, just to reach anyhow to 150 and I was just playing those shots which were needed at that point of time," he said.

Kishan said the conditions also made it important for the batters to prioritise the team's objectives over individual milestones.

"You have to be very aware of the situation, what the pitch is going to do, what you are planning to do, what the team requires.

"So, especially on these wickets, I feel it's more about your team goals than your individual goals. So, we just focus on those little things."

Focusing on the Final

Kishan stressed on staying in the present rather than worrying about what the conditions might be like and how it will affect them during the final against Pakistan. "I think just keeping it simple, you know, you don't think so much. We played today, we know the conditions are not going to be so easy.

"Especially they (Pakistan) are also a spinner-friendly team. At the same time, you know, you just don't think like what's going to happen after two days. You just keep calm, you play your shots, you are in the moment and just enjoy those crunch moments," he said.

The 28-year-old also acknowledged that the Asian Games setting brings a different kind of pressure, with the prospect of winning a medal and the presence of Indian supporters adding to the emotion. "To be very honest, I was thinking about this and it does make a difference in your heart, at least, you know, when you're playing for India, especially when it's about the medal. And it's not just a thing where, you know, you're related to the BCCI," he said.

"It's always about India here. There are so many flags going around and so many people cheering for you. So, you get that feeling inside, though you don't show it."

While Kishan is well aware that 90% of this current set-up have been part of the T20 World Cup winning side, the Asiad offers a different experience. "I think you get that feeling like this is a different kind of thing, even if we have a very good side and, you know, we have those bowlers, we have those batters. But still, I feel there's a bit of more pressure here, to be very honest," he said.

A Future Honeymoon Destination

The Indian batter has been bowled over by the warmth and assistance extended by the locals in Japan despite the language barrier. "I think it's been lovely. Everyone has been so sweet. They've been very helpful, especially going around here and there, though there's a language barrier.

"But I've seen all the locals here trying to help us get to wherever we want to go, trying to be like on their toes and help us with whatever we need in the match during the game as well.

"You feel very good when you see people helping you out here, especially when you are in some other company and country.

"And, you know, sometimes it's not their job as well, but still they're trying to help us. So that's a very big thing for us," he detailed.

Asked about his impression of Japan, Kishan signed off on a light-hearted note, saying he would like to return with his family. "I think I just decided I'll come here with my family once I get married," he said.