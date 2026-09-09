Ishan Kishan's 2027 World Cup Push Spells Trouble For Pant

Ishan Kishan's stunning 2026 has thrown him into India's 2027 ODI World Cup plans and Rishabh Pant could be the biggest casualty.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan has been in sensational form in 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Kishan scored 517 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 317-plus at the T20 World Cup and 602 in IPL 2026.

His record-breaking 270 for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy final further strengthened his case.

Pant was left out of India's Afghanistan ODI squad as selectors assess their options for 2027.

Kishan's ODI numbers currently stack up better than Pant's across several key batting metrics.

For years, Rishabh Pant has been the heart and soul of India's wicket-keeping conversation. In 2026, that conversation has quietly changed shape and the man forcing the change is another left-handed attacking batter -- Ishan Kishan.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa now the visible horizon for India's selectors, the senior panel led by Ajit Agarkar has already started making calls with that tournament in mind.

Pant was left out of the Afghanistan ODI squad.

Agarkar was blunt about it, making clear that while Pant remains central to India's Test set-up, his white-ball case currently doesn't stack up against the alternatives on the table.

Kishan is one of those alternatives. And the way 2026 has been planned out for him, it getting harder to leave him out.

Pant's numbers are perfectly respectable -- a strike rate above 106 and an average in the low 30s is the profile of a genuine middle-order enforcer. But Kishan's are simply better across almost every column, anchored by a double hundred against Bangladesh that remains one of the great ODI innings by an Indian opener.

There's also the tactical piece selectors keep circling back to: India want a left-hander in their ODI top six to break up a right-hand-heavy batting order. Pant bats left-handed too and it still wasn't enough to keep him in the squad. That, more than anything, tells you where his 50-over stock currently sits.

A 2026 That Belongs to Kishan

What makes the statistical case even stronger is timing. Kishan's return to the international fold -- after stepping away from the game in 2023 due to mental fatigue and losing his central contract -- has produced one of the most complete comeback years in recent Indian cricket.

The Patna-born batter scored 517 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while leading Jharkhand to their maiden title, including a blistering 101 off 49 balls in the final.

The 28 year old followed that up with 317-plus runs at the T20 World Cup, where India went on to lift the trophy, before piling up 602 runs in IPL 2026.

He then produced another stunning performance in the Duleep Trophy final, smashing a record-breaking 270 while captaining East Zone against South Zone.

Few Indian cricketers can point to a year where they were central to a white-ball World Cup win, a franchise season, and a red-ball statement innings, all inside nine months.

Captaincy of East Zone hasn't slowed him down either -- if anything, the added responsibility appears to have sharpened his own game.

ODI Career Comparison Stat Pant Kishan Matches 31 32 Innings 27 28 Runs 871 1,107 Highest Score 125* 210 Average 33.50 42.58 Strike Rate 106.22 107.06 Centuries 1 2 Half-Centuries 5 7 Fours 91 113 Sixes 26 41 Catches 27 17 Stumpings 1 3

Chepauk Changed the Conversation Too

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan put on a batting masterclass in the Duleep Trophy final. Photograph: TNCA/Instagram

Kishan's 270 off 334 balls against South Zone at the M A Chidambaram stadium -- the eighth-highest individual score in Duleep Trophy history -- did more than pad a scorecard.

It was played in front of the Agarkar-led selection committee, on a surface that offered little for bowlers but still demanded discipline and physical endurance over three sessions. His partner in the conversation, Kumar Kushagra, chipped in with a fine century of his own, a reminder that East Zone's keeping stocks run deep.

But it was Kishan's innings -- controlled through the middle overs, aggressive when the tail arrived, and unbroken by fatigue until cramps finally forced him off -- that put his name back into the Test selection discussion, a format where he has played only twice for India.

That's the real significance of the knock. Kishan has now shown selectors he can do all three things a modern Indian wicket-keeper-batter needs to do: Finish white-ball games at pace, anchor an ODI innings for three-plus hours and bat long in first-class cricket when the situation demands patience rather than fireworks.

Two Different Options, One Clear Trend

Agarkar's explanation for the squad was simple: India currently have two different options for the ODI gloves, and right now those are K L Rahul and Kishan.

Pant remains an important part of the Test set-up -- his removal as Test vice-captain notwithstanding but the selectors have been consistent in treating white-ball and red-ball selection as separate questions.

That separation is exactly why Kishan's case for 2027 is so strong. He isn't just the best-performing alternative to Pant in ODIs -- he is outproducing him.

Rahul, as the senior, more settled gloveman, remains the first-choice option. But if South Africa 2027 needs a second wicket-keeper who can bat anywhere from the top of the order to the finish, absorb pressure and has just spent a year proving he thrives precisely when the stakes are highest, the pocket dynamo from Patna has made about as strong a case as any Indian cricketer can make without actually being picked yet.

The selectors have already started moving. The runs suggest they are moving in the right direction.