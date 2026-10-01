Asian Games 2026: India thrash Sri Lanka, to face Pakistan in final

Ishan Kishan's explosive unbeaten 80 and Jasprit Bumrah's two wicket burst were instrumental in guiding India to a 124-run win over Sri Lanka in the Asian Games men's cricket semifinal on Thursday.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Sineth Jayawardena. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ishan Kishan's calculated 46-ball 80 on a difficult track laid the foundation as India hammered Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the Asian Games men's cricket semifinal in Nisshin on Thursday to set up a gold medal clash with Pakistan.

Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (38 off 21) took India to 169 for seven on a turning track after Sri Lanka put India in to bat.

While chasing the 170-run target, the island nation first collapsed to 31 for six inside the powerplay before being eventually bundled out for 45.

Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in his opening over and was then joined by Axar Patel, who also claimed two wickets.

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Lasith Croospulle. Photograph: BCCI/X

Sri Lanka's collapse included two run-outs, which was ample proof of them being rattled by the pitch and the loss of early wickets.

The odd ball was flying off the surface, sowing doubts in the batters' minds. In the end, India took just 9.5 overs to dismiss them. The Lankans will now fight for bronze in the play-off against Bangladesh, who were beaten by Pakistan earlier in the day.

Both the bronze medal and the final will be held in Nisshin on Saturday.

The build-up to the India-Pakistan showdown will once again be dominated by the chatter on whether the two teams will shake hands.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar and Shreyas Iyer celebrate the wicket of Wanuja Sahan. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Indian players have refused to exchange pleasantries with their Pakistan counterparts in the Asia Cup and ICC events since Operation Sindoor last year to show solidarity with the Indian armed forces.

It remains to be seen if status quo is maintained or there will be a handshake with the Pakistan players after the game, a protocol that has been followed by athletes of others sports in the Asian Games.

India and Pakistan players will have to share the podium irrespective of what happens in the final, like the women's team did after winning gold last week.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan celebrates his half-century against Sri Lanka in the Asian Games cricket semi-final in Nisshin on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel took 2 wickets a piece as India beat Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the Asian Games cricket semis.

Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 80 off 46 balls, anchoring India's innings on a challenging turning pitch.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi contributed a rapid 38 runs from just 21 balls, providing crucial impetus early on.

India posted a total of 169 for seven against Sri Lanka in the second men's cricket semifinal of the Asian Games.

The pitch conditions were spin-friendly, prompting India to include more spinners and Sri Lanka to bowl spin predominantly.

Key Indian batters like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson fell cheaply, but Kishan and Sooryavanshi's partnership was vital.

Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 80 off 46 balls and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 21-ball 38 on a turning pitch took India to 169 for seven against Sri Lanka in the second men's cricket semifinal of the Asian Games in Nisshin on Thursday. Considering the spin-friendly conditions and the stage, India decided to bring back Sooryavanshi into the playing eleven alongside Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

They left out left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh with Jasprit Bumrah being the only fast bowling resource available to them.

A similar tactic was employed by a second string Sri Lanka, who tried to spin a web around the Indian batters after opting to bowl first and was largely successful. If it weren't for the 'X' factor of Sooryavanshi and Kishan, India would have ended up with a much lower total. For a change, it was a sunny morning as both teams took the field for the first time in the competition.

Spin Dominates Early Play

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan smashed four boundaries and 5 sixes in his blazing knock. Photograph: BCCI/X

With the ball turning a fair bit in the powerplay, it was clear that the game would be dominated by the spinners. Only two overs of pace was used by the Sri Lankans.

Abhishek (7 off 3) perished after smashing a straight six off Sri Lanka captain Sahan Arachchige.

The left-hander tried to make room but ended up offering a regulation catch at short third man. Samson (7 off 9) was bamboozled after he exposed his stumps to a straighter one from ambidextrous spinner Tharindu Ratnayake, who was bowling left-arm spin to the right hander and off-spin to the left-handers.

Sooryavanshi's Aggressive Start

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a 21-ball 38 cameo at the top of the order. Photograph: BCCI/X

Despite the fall of wickets, Sooryavanshi kept the pressure on the opposition with his trademark breathtaking strokeplay. After three overs of spin, left-arm pacer Binura Fernando was brought in the fourth over and Sooryavanshi dented his confidence by picking his length ball over mid off before punishing a low full toss in the cover region for back-to-back fours.

In Tharindu's third over, Sooryavanshi reverse swept him before picking him up for a six over long-on. Sooryavanshi's stand out shot of the innings was a pull off Fernando, taking India to 58 for two in the first six overs. The 15-year-old sensation departed soon after in identical fashion to Abhishek, caught at short third man off Arachchige.

Kishan's Crucial Acceleration

IMAGE: Axar Patel struggled to up the ante, scoring 8 off 13 deliveries. Photograph: BCCI/X

The fall of captain Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel in the middle overs slowed down the run rate before Kishan unleased himself on the spinners. He resorted to hitting the spinners straight rather than going for horizontal shots with four of his sixes coming between long on and long off. He also hit four boundaries.