Ishan Kishan smashes 23-ball 77, injury scare for Shami

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan's IPL price justified? Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Swashbuckling batter Ishan Kishan struck nine sixes during a scintillating 23-ball unbeaten 77-run knock as Jharkhand recorded a thumping 10-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh in a Group C match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in Mumbai on Friday.

Meanwhile in Rajkot, India pacer Mohammed Shami had an injury scare during Bengal's Group A match against Madhya Pradesh at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

MP won the match by six wickets after restricting Bengal to 189 for nine with Shivam Shukla returning excellent figures of 4/29. Skipper Rajat Patidar (68 off 40 balls) and Subhranshu Senapati (50 off 33 balls) made brisk half-centuries as MP completed a comfortable win.

However, more than anything else, it was Shami's close shave that made headlines in the match.

While bowling the penultimate over of the MP innings, Shami fell in a bid to stop the ball and seemed to have got hit on his boots.

The pacer, coming back from a long injury layoff, looked uncomfortable and held his lower back while lying on the ground.

Nitin Patel, head of the Centre of Excellence's medical panel and who was being flown in to track Shami, promptly entered the field to check on the bowler. The fall, however, hasn't resulted in any serious injury.

In the Group C match involving Kishan's Jharkhand, the opener was in destructive mood and helped his team complete a chase of 94 in just 4.3 overs.

The wicketkeeper-batter was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a sum of Rs 11.25 crore in the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Among Jharkhand bowlers, Anukul Roy (4/17) and Ravi Kumar Yadav (3/12) were the most successful bowlers.