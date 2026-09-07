Ishan Kishan Joins Elite List As He Slams Maiden First-Class Double Ton In Duleep Trophy final

East Zone captain Ishan Kishan showcased his exceptional form by smashing a maiden first-class double century, scoring 250 runs off 301 balls, against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final, further solidifying his reputation as a big-match player.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan celebrates completing his 250 runs on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy final in Chennai on Monday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points East Zone captain Ishan Kishan scored his maiden first-class double century, hitting 250 runs off 301 balls, in the Duleep Trophy final.

Kishan's innings included 27 fours and seven sixes, placing him among an elite group of players with a double ton in Duleep Trophy finals.

He retired hurt due to cramps after reaching the 250-run mark, showcasing his endurance and powerful hitting.

This performance continues Kishan's strong record in knockout matches, following notable contributions in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and IPL.

Kishan's impressive form has previously earned him a Team India call-up and saw him as a top performer in the 2026 IPL season.

East Zone captain Ishan Kishan's clutch run in big matches continued as he slammed his maiden first-class double century against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final on Monday. Kishan reached his double ton off 270 balls before completing 250 off 301 balls.

Kishan's Dominant Performance

Kishan smashed the tiring South Zone bowlers to get to the 250-run mark with a drive to long-on, before retiring hurt with cramps. Kishan's 250 runs in 301 balls, was decorated with 27 fours and seven sixes.

He is now among a league of extraordinary gentlemen including Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Anshuman Gaekwad, Raman Lamba, Cheteshwar Pujara, Yousuf Pathan and Yashasvi Jaiswal with a double ton in Duleep Trophy finals.

A History of Knockout Success

This encompasses a great run for Kishan in knockout matches. The Jharkhand skipper scored a 49-ball 101 against Haryana in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) last year where he tallied 517 runs, including two centuries and two fifties, earning him a Team India call-up.

Kishan proved himself during the New Zealand bilaterals. Later, in the home T20 World Cup he was amongst India's top performers, with 317 runs in nine innings, including a fine 39 against England in the semi-finals and 54 against New Zealand in the title-winning final.

IPL and Future Prospects

Kishan had his best-ever season in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), scoring 602 runs in 15 innings at an average of 40.13 and a strike rate of 182.42, with six fifties and a best score of 91. If Kishan returns to bat, he could join Raman Lamba (320 for North Zone against West Zone in 1987) and Gagan Khoda (300* against South Zone for Central Zone in 2001) as the third player to score a triple ton in the final of Duleep Trophy.