Home  » Cricket » Ishan Kishan Is Dating Former Miss India Finalist Aditi Hundia

Ishan Kishan Is Dating Former Miss India Finalist Aditi Hundia

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
February 18, 2026 12:38 IST

Jaipur-based model Aditi Hundia is a fashion influencer, who has also been spotted at IPL games in the past cheering for Ishan Kishan.

Aditi Hundia

IMAGE: Jaipur-based model Aditi Hundia is a fashion influencer, who has also been spotted at IPL games in the past cheering for Ishan Kishan. Photograph: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

Key Points

  • Ishan Kishan is in a relationship with Jaipur-based model Aditi Hundia.
  • Aditi was a former Miss India finalist in 2017.
  • Kishan's mother stated that the couple are not slated to get married in the near future.

India's T20 World Cup batting star Ishan Kishan is stealing headlines off the field as well.

Fans can't hide their excitement after his relationship with Jaipur-based model Aditi Hundia was finally confirmed by his own family.

VIDEO: ANI

Social media was abuzz with stories of how Kishan has been secretly romancing Aditi, a Miss India finalist in 2017, for the past few years. Their relationship was finally confirmed by Kishan's grandfather Anurag Pandey.

"Whoever Ishan chooses to marry, I fully accept his decision," Pandey told ANI.

"We are ready to accept whoever Ishan Kishan wants to marry. Aditi is his girlfriend. She is a model. One should accept what makes children happy."

Mother shuts down wedding rumours

Ishan Kishan

However, his mother Suchitra Devi was quick to shut down the wedding rumours.

 

'It's not about marriage, it is time for him to play cricket. He's not old enough to talk about marriage. Grandpa is getting a little old. Old people are always a little excited. Something or the other keeps coming up on social media. He said all this based on what he saw on social media,' Suchitra Devi told IANS.

REDIFF CRICKET
