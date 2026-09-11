India's Afghanistan plans take a hit as Ishan Kishan suffers back injury in nets

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan suffered a back sprain during a net session, raising fitness concerns for the team after he was hit by a short ball from Navdeep Saini.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan, who has been in imperious form of late, amassed 350 runs in two innings against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ishan Kishan sustained a back sprain during an Indian team net session.

The injury occurred after a short delivery from Navdeep Saini.

Kishan was in visible discomfort and left the practice session.

His fitness status will be determined within 24 hours.

The incident raises concerns about his availability for upcoming matches.

Ishan Kishan sustained a back sprain during India's net session in New Delhi on Friday, leaving the wicketkeeper-batter in visible discomfort and raising concerns about his fitness.

Kishan's Injury During Practice

Kishan was batting in the pacers' nets when Navdeep Saini bowled a well-directed short delivery that reared up between chest and chin.

The left-hander tried to sway away from the ball but appeared to hurt his back in the process.

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Kishan was visibly in pain as outgoing India physio Kamlesh Jain rushed to attend to him.

He remained on his haunches for a few minutes before quietly walking out of the nets. The batter was subsequently seen holding the back of his waist and did not return to bat.

The seriousness of the niggle will only be ascertained over the next 24 hours after Kishan gets adequate rest.

Fresh from his exploits in the Duleep Trophy final, where he scored 270 and 80 against South Zone, Kishan had looked in ominous touch during the session.

He dominated the spinners' nets, repeatedly using his attacking strokeplay to loft deliveries into the stands before the back issue cut short his practice.