Ishan Kishan reveals how Jharkhand captaincy transformed his approach to cricket

Discover how Ishan Kishan's captaincy for Jharkhand has been a pivotal turning point in his career, fostering immense personal growth and a renewed sense of responsibility that led to his return to the India squad.

IMAGE: According to Ishan Kishan, leading Jharkhand in domestic cricket has instilled in him a greater sense of responsibility, situational awareness, and focus on team goals. Photograph: Screengrab via BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points Ishan Kishan attributes his personal and cricketing growth to his captaincy role for Jharkhand.

After losing his BCCI central contract, Kishan embraced state leadership, which he continues when available.

Kishan's 270 for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy final exemplifies his matured approach to batting.

He emphasizes helping teammates improve as a key duty of a captain, leading to collective success.

Ishan Kishan on Monday said taking up Jharkhand's captaincy role in 2024 helped him grow as a person, as a cricketer and as a leader of men.

After losing the BCCI central contract in late 2023, Kishan returned to his state side, and accepted the leadership role, which he gladly continues to do whenever available.

After a tumultuous phase, Kishan has now returned to the India fold albeit in the white-ball formats.

Embracing Responsibility and Leadership

"You have to take responsibility. If you don't take it now, when will you? It's not like I am a 22-year-old and have just broken into the team. When we were very young, we used to rely on our senior players to score runs and thought we would just support them," Kishan said during the post-day press conference.

"But now, being an established part of the squad, I feel it is crucial that I take up the primary role of scoring runs and making sure the team's total climbs because of me," he said.

Leading East Zone, Kishan made a brilliant 270 to take his side to 708 all out in their first innings against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final.

"Going through this whole process leads to immense personal growth, and while you might not realise it immediately, your mindset shifts completely, and you become much calmer about things," he said.

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The Transformative Impact of Captaincy

So, how has the captaincy changed the 28-year-old?

"I think when you are the captain of the team, the first thing is situational awareness...you have to stay alert the entire day on the field to understand what is happening and what isn't. You have to take care of all your teammates.

"There are so many small things we often overlook in our daily routines-like just showing up, batting in the nets, and leaving. You don't look at your players or try to help them figure out how they can get better.

"But when you are the captain, it becomes your duty to help them, because if your teammates are improving, ultimately you will achieve the team's goals," he said.

Prioritising Team Goals: A Double Century Example

The left-hander cited his double hundred as a primary example of his philosophy.

"It was a very good innings because I always kept the team goal first. I could have played attacking shots in many moments, but I think when you are batting on such a big stage, it is very important to prioritise what the team decides on the total first.

"We won the toss and chose to bat first, and the plan was to put up a big total on the board. So, I had to show a lot of temperament, keep good shot selection. So, I'm really happy with this innings," he added.