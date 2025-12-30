HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Isa Guha honoured with MBE in King's New Year cricket list

Isa Guha honoured with MBE in King's New Year cricket list

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: December 30, 2025 15:55 IST

The 40-year-old has strong familial ties and cultural connection to India, often visiting Kolkata and enjoying Indian food.

Now a prominent commentator, Isa Guha was the first woman of South Asian descent to represent England in any sport 

IMAGE: Now a prominent commentator, Isa Guha was the first woman of South Asian descent to represent England in any sport. Photograph: Kind courtesy Isa Guha/X

Former England cricketer Isa Guha was awarded an MBE for services to inclusivity and cricket, headlining a strong cricket presence in His Majesty The King’s New Year’s Honours List 2026.

A two-time World Cup winner, Guha has continued to shape the game long after her playing career ended. Now one of the sport’s most respected broadcasters, she also founded the charity Take Her Lead, which works to increase participation among women and girls and promote leadership opportunities through cricket.

 

Born in Buckinghamshire on May 21, 1985, Guha was the first woman of South Asian descent to represent England in any sport. Known for her broadcasting and deep Indian heritage, her parents emigrated from Kolkata to the UK in the 1970s.

The 40-year-okd has strong familial ties and cultural connection to India, often visiting Kolkata and enjoying Indian food.

Two former administrators were recognised with OBEs. Barry O’Brien, former Chair of Glamorgan and the ECB, received the honour for services to sport and charity. A leading corporate lawyer, O’Brien helped restructure Glamorgan County Cricket Club’s finances and modernise its governance before joining the ECB Board. He stepped down in 2023 to focus on his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Derek Brewer was awarded an OBE for services to cricket. The former Chief Executive of Nottinghamshire and the MCC, Brewer has spent more than two decades in senior roles and continues to advise the ECB, playing a key part in the domestic game’s administration.

Further honours were announced across the cricketing spectrum. MBEs went to Bob Qureshi, an entrepreneur and trustee of the Surrey Cricket Foundation, for services to business, charity and cricket, and to Chris Swadkin, former Kent player and county chair, for services to cricket and young people in south-east London.

At the grassroots level, British Empire Medals were awarded to Geoff Hastings, founder of the Trueman R66T State School Cricket League, and Ron Pearson, chair, groundsman and secretary of Gwersyllt Park Cricket Club.

ECB Chair Richard Thompson said the honours recognised the breadth of contribution across the game. “It is hugely gratifying to see individuals who have given so much to cricket being honoured,” he said. “From the international stage to the grassroots, these people are the lifeblood of the sport.”

REDIFF CRICKET
