HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Is this why IPL teams are struggling at home?

Is this why IPL teams are struggling at home?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 23, 2025 19:13 IST

x

RCB FAN

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have lost all their three games at home so far in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid on Wednesday cited cases of players joining new franchises and consequent lack of familiarity with the conditions as a plausible reason for teams complaining about the lack of home advantage in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Several teams such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had expressed unhappiness about the nature of pitches at their respective home venues.

“I think it depends from ground to ground really. I'm not really sure what specific franchises might have wanted from their curators, so to speak, but home advantage, generally, the teams are new as well right after a big auction,” Dravid said on the eve of RR's away match against RCB.

Dravid then validated his arguments by giving the examples of players like RR's Nitish Rana and RCB's Phil Salt, who joined those teams after last year's mega auction.

“It's the first year after a big auction, so for a lot of the players as well, even though they may be your home players, they are playing for those teams or those grounds for the first time. For example, in the case of say, at RCB, someone like Phil Salt was at KKR and he's coming here for the first time,

“I'm just using him as an example. We have players in our team, for example, someone like Nitish Rana (KKR) was not with us and he's playing for us this year, so for him, Jaipur is actually kind of a new ground.”

The former Indian skipper said the new set of players will get more acclimatised to the conditions as the season progresses.

 

“So, I think that when you just have a big auction and there's a change of squad, the home advantage may not be that significant. But maybe as you go later on into the cycle, maybe you might start seeing their significance a little bit more because then your players get to practice and play a little bit more.
“So, maybe, that could be a factor as well, that some teams are sort of home advantage is not that prevalent this time,” he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why home advantage doesn't matter in IPL 2025
Why home advantage doesn't matter in IPL 2025
Should IPL teams control home advantage?
Should IPL teams control home advantage?
Pitch controversy: Should home teams control Conditions?
Pitch controversy: Should home teams control Conditions?
'Inappropriate conclusions': Bhogle clarifies
'Inappropriate conclusions': Bhogle clarifies
RCB's Karthik slams curator over 'challenging pitch'
RCB's Karthik slams curator over 'challenging pitch'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Easy To Follow Diet Tips From Celebs

webstory image 2

Be Bike Fit! 8 Reasons To Embrace Daily Cycling

webstory image 3

Chatpata Avocado Chutney: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

JD Vance, family land in Agra for Taj Mahal tour4:09

JD Vance, family land in Agra for Taj Mahal tour

Pahalgam victims' families break down before Amit Shah1:29

Pahalgam victims' families break down before Amit Shah

Pahalgam terror attack: Navy officer's wife bids emotional farewell to husband, salutes coffin4:54

Pahalgam terror attack: Navy officer's wife bids...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD