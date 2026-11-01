Is This The End For Jadeja In ODIs?

'Jaddu might not come back into the team, but if someone gets injured, the first name that will come to mind will be Jaddu.'

IMAGE: 'Ravindra Jadeja is still your insurance policy,' says Abhishek Nayar. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Ravindra Jadeja has been omitted from India's ODI squad for the series against New Zealand, raising questions about his 50-over future.

Cheteshwar Pujara suggests that Jadeja's age and Axar Patel's prominence indicate the team management might be moving away from him for white-ball cricket.

Abhishek Nayar views Jadeja as a crucial 'insurance policy' and the primary backup option should Axar Patel face injury before the next ODI World Cup.

Ravindra Jadeja's One-Day International future has come under scrutiny after his omission from the national squad for the series against New Zealand.

With Axar Patel the preferred all-rounder in ODIs, Jadeja's former Saurashtra team-mate Cheteshwar Pujara believes the veteran all-rounder's 50-over career could be nearing its end.

However, former Mumbai batter Abhishek Nayar has the opposite view, suggesting Jadeja remains an important option for India ahead of the next ODI World Cup.

The 37-year-old Jadeja, who retired from T20 Internationals in 2024, was not selected for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand and Pujara believes Jadeja's latest omission is indication that the Indian team management has moved from the veteran all-rounder.

'If you want to keep Ravindra Jadeja in ODI cricket, then he should have been selected. I'm sure it was communicated to him that he might not be selected because Axar Patel has been the main all-rounder in ODI cricket and is being given more opportunities,' Pujara told JioStar.

'Looking at his age, I feel the team management might have told him that he is now only a part of Test cricket, so he should focus there, and that they are not looking at him for white-ball cricket. So, it could be the end of the road because, obviously, he has retired from T20 Internationals. I feel he might not be selected just for the ODIs,' Pujara added.

Nayar Backs Jadeja As India's Backup Option

Nayar, meanwhile, does not believe Jadeja has become irrelevant to India's ODI plans yet.

'Jaddu might not come back into the team, but if someone gets injured, the first name that will come to mind will be Jaddu. Because after Axar, there is no one.

'The valid question right now would be: After Axar, who is the frontrunner? Currently, the frontrunner is Axar Patel, and after him, Jaddu is still your insurance policy,' Nayyar said on the same show.

'If something happens to Axar Patel before the World Cup, Ravindra Jadeja will come into the team.