Home  » Cricket » Is This the End for England Legend Jimmy Anderson?

Is This the End for England Legend Jimmy Anderson?

By REDIFF CRICKET October 21, 2026 21:17 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

How cricket legend Jimmy Anderson's illustrious career with Lancashire is drawing to a close after the club decided against offering him a new contract for the 2027 season.

Jimmy Anderson

IMAGE: England's James Anderson during his illustrious international cricket career. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Jimmy Anderson's career with Lancashire is concluding as he will not be offered a new contract for the 2027 season.
  • At 44, Anderson is not expected to seek another deal, signalling the end of his playing career.
  • He boasts an impressive record of 1,193 first-class wickets, 358 one-day wickets, and 71 T20 wickets.

Jimmy Anderson's remarkable career appears to be nearing its end at 44 after Lancashire decided against offering him a new contract for the 2027 season.

Anderson, who began his county career in 2001, is not expected to look for another deal, bringing to a close a career that has made him one of the finest fast bowlers of his generation.

 

Anderson, who made his first-class debut for Lancashire in 2002, took 1,193 first-class wickets at an average of 24, along with 358 wickets in One-day cricket and 71 in T20s.

England's leading wicket-taker retired from international duty in July after his 188th Test, having taken 704 wickets in a career spanning 21 years.

More News Coverage

jimmy andersonlancashire cricketcricket careerfast bowlercontract end

More From Rediff

ODI Tri-Series: All-Round Minhas Propels Pakistan Past England

ODI Tri-Series: All-Round Minhas Propels Pakistan Past England
Why Harmanpreet Kaur Got Emotional After Smashing 91

Why Harmanpreet Kaur Got Emotional After Smashing 91
3rd T20I: Harmanpreet Unleashes Fury as India Sweep Zimbabwe

3rd T20I: Harmanpreet Unleashes Fury as India Sweep Zimbabwe

Related Stories

43-YO Anderson Signs New Lancashire Contract!

43-YO Anderson Signs New Lancashire Contract!

Web Stories

How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs

How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs
8 Of The World's Quietest Countries

8 Of The World's Quietest Countries
6 Fascinating Facts About Ravana You May Not Know

6 Fascinating Facts About Ravana You May Not Know

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026