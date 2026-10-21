Is This the End for England Legend Jimmy Anderson?

How cricket legend Jimmy Anderson's illustrious career with Lancashire is drawing to a close after the club decided against offering him a new contract for the 2027 season.

IMAGE: England's James Anderson during his illustrious international cricket career. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Jimmy Anderson's career with Lancashire is concluding as he will not be offered a new contract for the 2027 season.

At 44, Anderson is not expected to seek another deal, signalling the end of his playing career.

He boasts an impressive record of 1,193 first-class wickets, 358 one-day wickets, and 71 T20 wickets.

Jimmy Anderson's remarkable career appears to be nearing its end at 44 after Lancashire decided against offering him a new contract for the 2027 season.

Anderson, who began his county career in 2001, is not expected to look for another deal, bringing to a close a career that has made him one of the finest fast bowlers of his generation.

Anderson, who made his first-class debut for Lancashire in 2002, took 1,193 first-class wickets at an average of 24, along with 358 wickets in One-day cricket and 71 in T20s.

England's leading wicket-taker retired from international duty in July after his 188th Test, having taken 704 wickets in a career spanning 21 years.