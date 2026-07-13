'Is This How You Groom Players?' Srikkanth Slams Iyer

'What wrong did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi do? Is this how you groom young players?'

IMAGE: Kris Srikkanth questions Shreyas Iyer's decision to drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Former India captain Kris Srikkanth criticised Shreyas Iyer's decision to drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the T20I series against England.

Srikkanth questioned Iyer's explanation for the team change, stating it sent the wrong message to young players.

Sooryavanshi, the youngest Orange Cap winner in IPL 2026, played three matches but was dropped for the final T20I.

Srikkanth drew parallels with Sachin Tendulkar's debut, emphasising the need to build confidence in young talent.

The controversy adds to India's disappointing UK tour, where they lost both T20I series against Ireland and England.

The decision to bring in and then drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during India's T20I series against England has raised eyebrows, and former captain Kris Srikkanth has shared his disappointment over the way the youngster was handled.

Srikkanth was particularly unhappy with Iyer's explanation for leaving out the 15-year-old batter from the playing XI for the fifth and final T20I against England in Southampton, where India suffered a 56-run defeat to end the series with a 4-0 loss.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former India captain and chief selector questioned why Sooryavanshi was brought into the team only to be dropped after three appearances. He also took issue with Iyer's explanation at the toss while announcing the team changes.

Iyer had said, "I feel this is the time we need to try what's the best going forward for us as a team. So based on that, we decided this."

But Srikkanth felt that the decision sent the wrong message, especially when dealing with a young player trying to find his feet at the highest level.

Srikkanth Questions Iyer's Rationale

The call also failed to produce the desired result for India, as England put up a massive 257 on the back of captain Jos Buttler's outstanding 131. Sanju Samson, who returned to the side after being dropped earlier in the series, made a quick 14-ball 27 but could not turn his start into a match-winning contribution.

"I was so upset with the interview after the toss," Srikkanth said.

"This is not the way to talk. How you are treating your players, how you are forming a young team is important. If this is the way forward, the way forward is to change everybody (leadership group). He said we want to take the best way forward. If you are willing to drop players based on their performance, the same yardstick should apply to Gautam Gambhir, the same yardstick should apply to the captain also. You are saying the players are not performing, what has been your performance?

"What wrong did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi do? Is this how you groom young players?"

Sooryavanshi's IPL Success And International Debut

Sooryavanshi earned his place in the Indian squad after a record-breaking IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals, where he became the youngest-ever Orange Cap winner after scoring 776 runs. After sitting out the opening matches, the teenager made his international debut in Manchester and played three games in the series.

While Sooryavanshi showed flashes of his attacking ability, he was unable to make a major impact, scoring 14, 13 and 15 in his three innings. England pacer Jofra Archer dismissed him twice during the series.

Lessons From Sachin Tendulkar's Debut

Despite those numbers, Srikkanth backed the youngster and recalled his own experience as India's captain in 1989, when he handed a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar his debut during the difficult tour of Pakistan.

"Shreyas Iyer said at the toss 'we want to get back to the best way possible'. Is this your best way forward? What is this interview? If you thought Sanju Samson was the best fit, then you should have continued with him. Why bring in Vaibhav and then drop him? Why spoil his future? You are all ruining his confidence. When Sachin Tendulkar made his debut at 16, i went up and told him 'you won't be dropped in this tour. You play fearlessly'.

"Should Gambhir and Shreyas not give Sooryavanshi that kind of confidence? It's not fair. I am very upset with the way they are treating Vaibhav Sooryavanshi."

Team Management Under Scrutiny

The controversy added to a disappointing UK tour for India, who failed to win a single match after losing 0-2 against Ireland before being swept 4-0 by England in the T20I series.

The team management has faced criticism for repeatedly changing its opening combination, with Samson dropped after just three matches despite being named Player of the Tournament at the recent T20 World Cup. At the same time, Sooryavanshi was not given an extended opportunity after his much-awaited international debut.