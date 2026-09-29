Is Sachin's 100-Century Record Within Kohli's Reach?

Virat Kohli has moved a step closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries after his brilliant 139 against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram.

The hundred took Kohli's tally to 86, leaving him 14 centuries short of equalling Tendulkar and 15 away from taking the record.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his century in the first ODI against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, September 27, 2026. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Kohli smashed 139 off 88 balls against the West Indies.

It was his 55th ODI century and 86th international hundred.

He now needs 14 centuries to equal Sachin Tendulkar's 100.

For years, Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries looked like a record that would remain out of reach. Then Virat Kohli walked out in Thiruvananthapuram and reminded everyone why counting him out is rarely a good idea.

His 139 off 88 balls against the West Indies took Kohli to 86 international centuries, leaving him 15 short of Tendulkar's landmark.

The numbers are closer than you'd think

Chasing 296, Kohli and Skipper Shubman Gill (who made 101 himself) took India home with eight wickets in hand and 8.2 overs to spare.

It was Kohli's 55th ODI hundred, extending his own record, and it took his international tally to 86. He needs 14 more to equal Tendulkar and 15 to pass him.

It's a big ask, but for a man who has spent over a decade turning 'impossible' into 'routine', it doesn't sound like fantasy.

The rhythm is there

What stood out wasn't just the hundred but how he made it. Dinesh Karthik put it best. 'His last batting, so to speak, in international cricket was on July 19th and now it's September 27. Does it feel like a man who has not touched a bat in two months?'

'He just came out there so confident, comfortable, authoritative and dominating right from the get-go.'

A hundred at a strike rate of 157 is astonishing in ODIs, even on a flat pitch. And Karthik knows why it matters so much for Kohli now.

'Most importantly, Virat Kohli is feeling the rhythm. That's the most important word for somebody like Virat Kohli because of how sporadically he is playing and if he is finding that rhythm, then there is no better player in this world.'

The hunger hasn't gone

Ajinkya Rahane believes the pressure is what brings out Kohli's best, and that the 100-hundreds dream is nothing to be embarrassed about.

'I think when Virat Kohli puts pressure on himself, that's when he is at his best. In every innings, he has done that. He has those expectations of himself,' Rahane said.

'Knowing Virat, if he thinks about 100 centuries, there is nothing wrong with it, because his role model has been Sachin Tendulkar. So, I am sure he must be thinking about it.'

Kohli, as ever, plays it all down.

'For me, Sachin paaji is always going to be Sachin paaji. M S Dhoni is always going to be M S Dhoni in terms of being my first captain. These things cannot change inside me.'

'I have never looked at myself as a guy who has established and achieved. You never really get to a position where you say that's it. I've done it.'

So, will he do it?

Honestly, it comes down to opportunities. Kohli is now a limited-format player, and 15 more hundreds means a lot of innings, a lot of fitness and a fair bit of luck. Karthik pointed out that Kohli has said he'll be around until the end of the World Cup, which gives the chase a natural window.

But if Sunday showed anything, it's that the form, the fitness and the appetite are all still there. Whether he gets to 101 or falls just short, watching him try is a gift. As Karthik said, 'we should really enjoy it till he is around.'