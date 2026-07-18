Is Rohit Sharma Being Forced Out?

If Rohit Sharma's ODI exit is coming, it should be announced with dignity and not through rumours and leaks.

You don't whisper exits for great players -- you announce them with respect, asserts K R Nayar.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma returns to the dugout after losing his wicket to England's Will Jacks at the Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff, July 16, 2026.

In 513 international games across formats, Rohit has aggregated 20,289 runs including 50 centuries. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rumours suggest Rohit Sharma could be playing his final ODI on Sunday, July 19, with selectors reportedly planning a long-term transition for the opening slot.

The origin of these reports, whether a calculated leak or media speculation, remains unknown, raising concerns about the treatment of a senior player.

Sharma's age (40 by the 2027 World Cup) and recent scores are cited as reasons for the speculation, despite his impressive career record.

After India lost the second ODI match to England, there were numerous reports stating Rohit Sharma could be playing the last ODI of his career in the third and final match at Lord's on Sunday.

The selectors have not officially made any statement that Sharma has been informed about it.

Is this then a calculated leak, or is it a story born out of reporters' imagination? Almost every leading newspaper has carried this story, cautiously labelling it as speculation.

Some reports claim that the selectors have already informed Sharma about a long-term transition plan, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill being groomed as the new opening pair for the future.

If this is true, how did a private conversation between Sharma and the selectors become news? Is this how a great cricketer and a World Cup-winning captain is treated?

You don't whisper exits for such players -- you must announce them with respect.

No one knows how this news emerged, but this rumour is no longer a whisper -- it is a roar.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate their partnership during the 2nd ODI against England at the Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Credibility of the Rumours

What makes the rumour seem credible is that Sharma will be 40 when the 2027 World Cup takes place.

Also, his scores in the last two ODI matches in England are only 11 and 26, though his scores before this series against Afghanistan were 16, 48 and 79.

Some reports claim that the selectors are looking towards a team for the next four years.

If that is so, Virat Kohli will turn 38 this coming November.

There have been instances when news is crafted to reach a player whom the selectors or management no longer want as part of the team.

This could also be designed to get Sharma think to about retirement since the third ODI is at Lord's, a venue ideal to play his farewell match. Cruel are the games people play to end a great career.

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Sharma's Stature and Performance

Sharma is not just another batter. His ODI average is 48.58, and he has piled up 11,757 runs before the third ODI. The problem with age is that it never bargains.

When a player continues to play at 39, his scores are examined under a microscope.

This is a stage when fluctuations in form are never tolerated, even if he happens to be a class batter.

At this stage, performance has to be more consistent, or else age will tap on the shoulder and signal that selectors are watching.

Ask Sachin Tendulkar, who once had to endure the cruel nickname 'Endulkar' when his runs dried up.

Selectors know that Sharma's pull shots and flicks are still played with authority, but if they choose to ignore that and keep their focus tuned to the future, then Sharma is not in a position to do anything.

No one can stop the selectors if they believe that a future team cannot be built on yesterday's timelines.

Even Kohli's century and half-century droughts have, time and again, become major debates, but knocks like the one he played at Cardiff wipe them away.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has endured a poor run in the last 8 ODIs, scoring just 241 runs. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Dilemma of Departure

The number of extremely talented players knocking on the doors of the Indian team is overwhelming -- almost overflowing.

So selectors may opt for a policy focused on the present rather than the past.

When is the right time to leave is a dilemma faced by many greats.

It is always better for the player to decide when to leave rather than the game telling them to.

Sharma is a player whom fans will never want to see walk off unless he takes that decision himself.

It is always a treat to watch him dominate the bowling when in full flow. The bigger the stage, the greater his performances have been.

If he can score consistently, his experience and presence can be like oxygen for the youngsters.

Remember, he carries with him three ODI double centuries and a record knock of 264.

Even without captaincy, Sharma can be a guiding presence in the dressing room.

If this is a rumour spread deliberately, it is reckless. If it carries truth, it is insensitive.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff