'Is he the leader?': Kartik's big Kuldeep question

Former India spinner Murali Kartik has called for greater consistency and a clearly defined role for Kuldeep Yadav in the Test side, stressing his importance as Ravindra Jadeja's career winds down and India prepares for crucial World Test Championship matches.

IMAGE: Murali Kartik says Kuldeep Yadav needs consistency and a clearly defined role in India's Test team. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Murali Kartik stresses the importance of consistency and a clearly defined role for Kuldeep Yadav in India's Test squad, particularly with Ravindra Jadeja nearing the end of his career.

Kartik believes Kuldeep, despite his match-winning ability, has not received adequate sustained backing from previous team managements to establish himself in Test cricket.

He dismisses concerns over Kuldeep's batting, asserting that his primary value lies in his wicket-taking ability as a spin bowler.

Kartik backs Dhruv Jurel to retain his place in the playing XI over Sarfaraz Khan, citing Jurel's consistent performance and utility as a Test batter.

Kartik expresses confidence in Shubman Gill's batting prowess but highlights his fitness as a significant concern, given his recent history of niggles and injuries.

Former India spinner Murali Kartik believes Kuldeep Yadav needs consistency and a clearly defined role in the Test side as the team prepares for a crucial two-match series against Sri Lanka, with Ravindra Jadeja entering the twilight of his career.

India are fifth in the World Test Championship standings after four wins and four defeats in the current cycle. They will look to revive their campaign after a 0-2 series loss to South Africa, beginning with two Tests in Sri Lanka.

They will then tour New Zealand for two Tests in November before hosting Australia for a five-Test series in January-February.

"This series is critical with the view of the WTC if we are serious about Test cricket, we are at number 5, our fortunes haven't been great in red ball cricket of late, which is well-documented and everyone knows it," Kartik said in a virtual media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network.

The Sri Lanka series is also expected to be a significant examination of India's spin resources. Kartik feels the transition in India's spin department makes Kuldeep's role particularly important.

Kuldeep Yadav's Role in Transition

"The series will be test for the spinners as well. Jadeja as good as he has been for Indian cricket as is in his twilight years. Manav Suthar with the way he made his debut against Afghanistan was very heartwarming for any old-school spinner."

However, Kartik feels Kuldeep has not received the sustained backing during the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid era that can allow a bowler of his quality to flourish in Test cricket. Since Gautam Gambhir took over as coach in July 2024, Kuldeep has played six Tests.

"Kuldeep has been a match-winner for India but unfortunately for him it played out differently when he had Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid and now he's not got that kind of a run in," he said.

Kuldeep's omission from India's five-Test tour of England had also raised questions over his place in the red-ball setup, despite his reputation as a wicket-taking spinner.

Addressing Batting Concerns and Consistency

"When you think of what happened in England, everybody kept saying during the course of those five Test matches, where is Kuldeep, where is Kuldeep? And Kuldeep didn't play, he was sitting out," Kartik said.

"So it's very important from that point of view, now that Jadeja is in his twilight of his career, is he the leader, or is it going to be someone else."

Kartik also dismissed the notion that Kuldeep's batting limitations should weigh heavily in selection decisions, arguing that his primary value remains his ability to take wickets.

"He's not a rabbit with the bat. He can definitely hold the bat-we've seen him bat as nightwatchman and occupy the crease for long periods. Maybe he doesn't have the hitting ability of Jadeja and Ashwin, but I wouldn't look at him from that angle."

"Look at him solely as a spin bowler, and he's a wonderful bowler, a match-winner who's picked wickets in different countries," he added.

"The key is he needs to be handled well. He's had his share of injuries, even recently he struggled with his groin. But every time we talk about him playing, he's not featured," he said.

"You want consistency for Kuldeep. As a spinner, you want to know you're a certainty-then you work very differently."

"The way Rohit and Rahul handled him was different, and maybe that's why Ashwin and Jadeja, who were part of that regime, feel that," he said.

Kartik Backs Jurel, Raises Gill's Fitness Concerns

Kartik also backed Dhruv Jurel to retain his place in the playing XI, despite Sarfaraz Khan returning to the squad as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan.

"I think, look, he has made his way into the side in place of Sai Sudharsan, so I would want... the reason why I'm saying that Dhruv Jurel has been part of the side. Dhruv Jurel is a very handy Test batter," Kartik said.

"He's done exactly whatever the team has asked him to do, so I would want him to start in the playing XI."

"Sarfaraz has done nothing wrong, but he is coming in as a replacement, and for me, I think going forward..." he said.

Kartik is confident Shubman Gill's batting will not be a concern despite the scrutiny on the India captain, but stressed that the batter needs to stay fully fit to lead the team through a crucial phase of the World Test Championship.

"I'm not worried about Shubman Gill at all from a batting point of view, because he's a class act, and he'll find a way to get runs." Kartik, however, feels Gill's fitness is a bigger concern given the niggles that have interrupted his availability in recent times.

"The most important thing is, you want him to be fit, because he's been plagued by lots of injuries, lots of niggles. He starts a series, and then he misses a few games, and you just don't want that. Even in the warm-up game, he didn't start," he said.

"From a sportsman's point of view, I can tell you one thing, that you want to feel 100% with your body. Otherwise, if you have niggles and some part of you is aching, you're never able to give your 100%."

"So, I would want him to be fit and hale and hearty," Kartik added.

The India tour of Sri Lanka will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.