Is Hardik Pandya Headed To CSK?

Hardik Pandya has been linked with multiple franchises after another disappointing Mumbai Indians campaign, with the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals also being mentioned as potential suitors.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Key Points Hardik Pandya's Instagram bio change sparked widespread rumours of a potential move to Chennai Super Kings.

Social media users interpreted Hardik's 'King' reference as a hint towards joining the CSK camp.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan dismissed the rumours, stating no talks have occurred with Hardik.

Hardik has also been linked with other IPL franchises including Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

The IPL rumour mill is in overdrive, and Hardik Pandya is at the centre of the latest speculation linking him with a sensational move to Chennai Super Kings.

Hardik recently changed his Instagram bio to 'Athlete' with a crown emoji, and the update quickly caught the attention of fans. Many on social media began linking the 'King' reference to a possible move to the CSK camp, although there has been no official confirmation of any deal.

Pandya has been linked with multiple franchises after another disappointing Mumbai Indians campaign, with the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals also being mentioned as potential suitors.

Adding more fuel to the speculation, CSK shared a collage featuring Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis and Noor Ahmad with the caption 'The Yellove core', leaving fans wondering if the franchise could be planning another major move.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanatha earlier dismissed the rumours, stating that the franchise had not spoken to anyone regarding Hardik and that reports linking the all-rounder with CSK were untrue.

For now, the Hardik-to-CSK talk remains fan-driven speculation, but a move involving one of India's biggest stars would undoubtedly become one of the biggest IPL stories in recent years. If it happens.