Is CSK Watching This West Indies Power-Hitter? Meet Quentin Sampson

West Indies batter Quintin Sampson impressed with a brisk cameo against India. Could his power-hitting attract IPL franchises ahead of the 2027 auction?

IMAGE: Playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors, Quentin Sampson hit 30 sixes in the Caribbean Premier League that was held in August 2026. Photograph: CPL/X

Key Points Quentin Sampson, an aggressive Guyanese batter, is drawing interest from IPL franchises like Chennai Super Kings for the 2027 auction.

He showcased his power-hitting ability with a brisk 21 off 15 balls against India in a recent T20 International.

Sampson emerged as a breakout performer in the 2025 Caribbean Premier League and was a wildcard pick for the West Indies' T20 World Cup squad.

Despite a formidable strike rate, his consistency in the 2026 CPL remains a challenge, making him an intriguing prospect for franchises.

Sampson is also exploring opportunities in other franchise leagues and is reportedly developing his right-arm medium pace as an additional skill.

Quentin Sampson may not be a household name among cricket fans, but the aggressive Guyanese batter is beginning to attract attention in franchise cricket.

A late cameo against India has put him back in the conversation, with the Chennai Super Kings reportedly among the IPL franchises to watch ahead of the 2027 auction.

Sampson, who made his West Indies in January this year, offered a glimpse of his power-hitting in the third T20 International against India in Indore on Sunday, when the West Indies were chasing a daunting 224.

The visitors had been rocked early by the dismissal of captain Shai Hope, but Kamil Pooran (42) and Shimron Hetmyer (43) kept the chase alive with attacking knocks. However, three wickets inside four overs left the West Indies struggling at 105 for four after 11 overs.

Sampson then joined Sherfane Rutherford to revive the pursuit. The pair counter-attacked, taking the visitors to 149 for four at the end of 15 overs, with Sampson on 21 and Rutherford on 23. India needed a breakthrough, and Nitish Kumar Reddy delivered at a crucial juncture. An over later, he removed Sampson, who was caught by Tilak Varma at long-off for a brisk 21 off 15 balls, leaving the West Indies at 151 for five.

The dismissal shifted the momentum back towards India. Despite Shamar Springer's explosive 35 off just 11 deliveries, the visitors fell 14 runs short. Sampson's innings was brief, but it offered another reminder of the hitting ability that has made him a player to watch in the Caribbean Premier League.

From Village Softball to Franchise Opportunities

IMAGE: A breakout player in the CPL 2025, he made his West Indies debut in January this year, and was also part of the T20 World Cup squad. Photograph: West Indies Cricket/X

The 26-year-old top-order batter has come a long way from playing softball cricket in Caria Caria, a village on the banks of Guyana's Essequibo River, not far from Saxacalli, the home of fellow West Indian cricketer Keemo Paul. Sampson emerged as a breakout performer for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2025 Caribbean Premier League, striking at 151.57 across nine innings.

His clean hitting earned him wider recognition, and he was subsequently included as a wildcard pick in the West Indies' T20 World Cup squad.

Captain Shai Hope was among those impressed by his ability to strike the ball cleanly.

Sampson returned to the CPL in August 2026 after gaining international exposure, having also featured in the Abu Dhabi T10 League and the Global Super League. But his numbers in the 2026 CPL were not very impressive.

He scored 326 runs in 21 matches at an average of 15.57, with a highest score of 37 not out. Although he struck 30 sixes and scored at a formidable strike rate of 182.12, consistency remained elusive. But the power-hitter who can change the course of an innings in a few overs, will be an inviting option for franchises.

Can Sampson Find an IPL Home?

Sampson is reportedly on the radar of IPL scouts, with Chennai Super Kings emerging as a possible destination as franchises assess their requirements ahead of the 2027 mini-auction.

CSK's interest, if confirmed, would make sense in the context of the demand for explosive middle-order hitters. Sampson has demonstrated the ability to clear the boundary regularly, though his inconsistent returns in the latest CPL season underline the need for greater reliability.

The batter is also exploring opportunities in other franchise leagues. He registered for the Afghanistan Premier League, while his name was among those who failed to attract a bid at the ILT20 2026 auction. He has now made himself available for the SA20 2027 mini-auction.

Recent pictures and videos on social media have also shown Sampson bowling in the nets. They suggest he may be working to develop his right-arm medium pace as an additional skill, although it remains to be seen whether he will pursue a genuine all-rounder's role.