Is Abhishek Sharma the next Chris Gayle in T20s?

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma has smashed 152 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 271.42. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek Sharma’s fearless knock against New Zealand has impressed everyone, including Mohammed Kaif, who says the young Indian is showing the world a new way to be a T20 power-hitter -- even standing tall in Chris Gayle’s shadow.

Key Points Abhishek Sharma smashes 152 runs in 3 T20Is at a strike rate of 271.43, showcasing fearless power-hitting.

Kaif compares him to Chris Gayle, saying Abhishek goes after the bowlers from ball one, yet remains consistent.

Even in small innings, Abhishek delivers match-winning impact, making India nearly unbeatable when he’s on form.

Abhishek has smashed 152 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 271.42, while captain Suryakumar Yadav has stroked 171 runs at a strike rate of 201.17 and Ishan Kishan boasts of 112 runs at a strike rate of 224.

Abhishek Sharma blazing at 271 SR

The numbers underline his dominance. Abhishek has been in sensational touch throughout the series, emerging as the second-highest run-scorer with 152 runs from three matches. He is averaging 76.00 at a staggering strike rate of 271.43, reflecting not just red-hot form but a fearless, all-out attacking approach that puts bowlers under pressure from the very first over.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after the third T20I, Kaif explained why Abhishek stands apart from most aggressive openers and how his method reminds him of Gayle but with an even bolder twist.

“Usually, players who play like him are not consistent. I’ve seen many big-name players like this. Chris Gayle, who used to play in a similar way, always going for the big shots,” Kaif said.

“But even Chris Gayle played smart cricket. Gayle also used to play maiden overs. He would play the first over carefully, especially on pitches like Bangalore where there was early help, and then accelerate.”

According to Kaif, Abhishek has taken that template a step further.

“Abhishek Sharma has surpassed that. He doesn’t need to settle his eyes, he attacks straight away. So you can’t praise him enough,” Kaif said.

“Batters like this are usually inconsistent. One good innings, then a few failures. But look at Abhishek’s style. He proves himself in every match. Even if he faces just 12–14 balls, he scores 60–70 runs. That makes him a match-winner. If Abhishek Sharma is on, India are almost certain to win.”