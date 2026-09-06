Irfan Pathan Takes Dig At Pakistan With 'Sunday' Joke

The Indian women's cricket team delivered a commanding performance in the Women's Asia Cup, thrashing Pakistan by seven wickets and prompting former cricketer Irfan Pathan to revive his famous 'Sunday' joke.

IMAGE: Indian women produced a dominant performance to seal a comfortable win over Pakistan. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India's women's team achieved a decisive seven-wicket victory against Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup.

Pakistan was bowled out for a mere 55 runs, with India chasing the target in just 8.4 overs.

Spinners Shree Charani and Prema Rawat were instrumental, taking three wickets each for India.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan revived his popular "Sunday" joke on X following India's dominant win.

The joke references previous India-Pakistan matches in the 2025 Men's Asia Cup where India also secured consecutive Sunday victories.

Another India-Pakistan clash, another one-sided result and Irfan Pathan was quick to revive his famous ‘Sunday’ joke.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets in the Women's Asia Cup on Saturday, bowling them out for just 55 before chasing down the target in only 8.4 overs.

India's Dominant Performance

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana opted to bat first, but the decision quickly backfired as India's spinners tore through their batting lineup. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat led the charge with three wickets apiece, helping India bowl Pakistan out for a mere 55 runs.

India had little trouble chasing down the tiny target, reaching 56 in just 8.4 overs while losing three wickets along the way.

Irfan Pathan's Viral 'Sunday' Joke Returns

The one-sided win also gave former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan the perfect opportunity to take a cheeky dig at Pakistan. Soon after India's victory, Pathan took to X and wrote, ‘Aaj Sunday hai kya?’ (Is it Sunday today?), bringing back memories of his viral post during the 2025 Men's Asia Cup.

For the unversed, India and Pakistan had faced each other on three consecutive Sundays during the 2025 Asia Cup. Following one of India's victories over Pakistan, Pathan had taken to X and posted: ‘Sunday kaisa raha, padosiyo?’ (How was your Sunday, neighbours?).

A year later, the former cricketer appeared to revive the joke and once again, it came after an India-Pakistan clash that went heavily India's way.