Irfan Pathan Explains India's World Cup Squad Strategy

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan offers crucial insights into India's strategic preparations for the upcoming ICC World Cup, emphasising the importance of squad depth and player suitability for challenging conditions like those in South Africa.

IMAGE: Indian captain Shubman Gill with pacer Gurnoor Brar on arriving in Dharamsala ahead of the 1st ODI against Afghanistan on Saturday. Photograph: Gurnoor Brar/Instagram

Key Points Irfan Pathan views the India-Afghanistan ODI series as vital for assessing India's squad depth for the 2027 ICC World Cup.

Pathan highlights the importance of players suited for South African conditions, citing Gurnoor Brar's selection for pace and bounce.

Ishan Kishan is backed as a versatile option, capable against short balls and serving multiple roles as opener, number three, and wicketkeeper.

The article stresses the need for fast-bowling all-rounders like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube for future ODIs.

Rohit Sharma's ability against short-pitched bowling and Virat Kohli's experience and chasing prowess are deemed crucial for India's World Cup campaign.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan says India's three-match ODI series against Afghanistan beginning Saturday will provide the home team an opportunity to assess squad depth for next year's ICC World Cup.

Speaking on JioStar, Pathan highlighted the need for players suited to South African conditions, saying the selection of tall pacer Gurnoor Brar was aimed at preparing for pitches offering pace and bounce. The series-opener will be held in Dharamsala, followed by games on June 17 and 20.

Assessing Squad Depth For World Cup

"Gurnoor Brar has been selected because the Indian management wants a bowler who can exploit the pace and bounce expected on South African pitches in the 2027 World Cup. Standing at 6 feet 5 inches, he gets natural extra bounce," Pathan said.

He also backed Ishan Kishan as a valuable option, praising his ability against short-pitched bowling and his versatility as a batter and wicketkeeper.

"Ishan Kishan fits that role perfectly. He plays the short ball well, scores square of the wicket, and can serve as a backup opener, a backup at number three behind Virat, and a backup wicketkeeper," he said.

Pathan stressed the importance of fast-bowling all-rounders in South Africa and said players like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube should get more opportunities in ODIs ahead of the World Cup.

Key Players And Their Roles

On Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Pathan said their contrasting strengths could prove decisive.

"Rohit Sharma's biggest strength is his ability to handle short-pitched bowling. He has exceptional timing and gets into position early. In South Africa, where bowlers get both swing and extra bounce, Rohit is the ideal batter to punish anything short," he said.

"Coming to Virat Kohli, he brings immense experience to the middle order. In ODIs, no one does it better than him. Batting at number three, his records speak for themselves. If India lose an early wicket, he is the man to rebuild the innings. He loves batting long, and when it comes to chasing, he is the best in the world."