Irfan Pathan gives Mumbai Indians edge over CSK in greatest IPL team debate

'What I like about MI is their contribution to Indian cricket. The number of match winners they have produced for the Indian team is absolutely tremendous.'

IMAGE: Under Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles each. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Irfan Pathan believes Mumbai Indians are the greatest IPL franchise

MI and Chennai Super Kings are level with five IPL titles each.

MI hold an edge over Chennai Super Kings due to their wider impact beyond the IPL.

MI's strong scouting system has produced several match-winners for India.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Mumbai Indians have an edge over Chennai Super Kings in the debate over the greatest IPL franchise.

Both teams have won five titles each under Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, making the comparison close.

Pathan noted that both franchises have enjoyed sustained success in the IPL.

CSK dominated early, winning back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011. MI began their run in 2013 and went on to win multiple titles, including consecutive wins in 2019 and 2020.

He said there is little to separate the two sides purely in terms of trophies and consistency.

"On picking the side between CSK and MI as the greatest team in the IPL, this will always be debatable. CSK started winning the IPL title from 2010 onwards. They won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011 and were the first team to do so. But when MI started winning in 2013, they kept winning every alternate year. Then they won the IPL trophy back-to-back in 2019 & 2020," Pathan said on JioHotstar show 'TATA IPL: Out or Out of the Park'.

MI's talent pipeline stands out

Pathan said Mumbai Indians' biggest strength is their contribution to Indian cricket through talent development.

He highlighted players like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma as key players who rose through the MI system.

According to him, this strong scouting network has benefited both the franchise and the national team.

"What I like about MI is their contribution to Indian cricket. The number of match winners they have produced for the Indian team is absolutely tremendous."

Bigger contribution tips the balance

He pointed out that MI have developed multiple Indian leaders and maintained a strong team culture over the years.

While calling the debate fair, Pathan said MI stand out for their larger contribution to Indian cricket.

"Even now, MI had a great squad last season that could have easily won the trophy, but they could not for different reasons. CSK do not have four Indian captains, MI do. In that respect, assembling a team and contributing to a bigger cause, I think MI are the greatest IPL team."

"I know CSK will always say they are also the greatest, having won five trophies too. There is no doubt. There will always be a debate and it is a fair debate. But I think MI take the edge because they have given so many wonderful cricketers and young talents to Indian cricket," he added.