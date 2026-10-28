Irfan Pathan Gets A Birthday Gift From Sooryavanshi

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has expressed his admiration for teenage cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive batting performance in the recent T20I against New Zealand, attributing his power to a unique bat flow and body mechanics.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attacked from the get go. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Irfan Pathan was highly impressed by 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 45 off 19 balls in the third T20I against New Zealand.

Pathan attributed Sooryavanshi's power-hitting to his exceptional bat flow and the effective separation of his hip and shoulder.

Sooryavanshi's aggressive start, scoring 20+ runs in the first over, put New Zealand on the back foot immediately.

Despite Sooryavanshi's brilliant innings, Pathan still prefers Sanju Samson to open to maintain a left-hand/right-hand batting combination.

The opening partnership between Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma yielded 133 runs from just 43 deliveries.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan got a special birthday treat on Tuesday as he watched teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi light up the third T20I against New Zealand.

Sooryavanshi smashed 45 off just 19 balls, leaving Pathan impressed with his power-hitting. The former cricketer also explained what makes the 15-year-old so effective at the crease.

Analysing Sooryavanshi's Batting Technique

"You should never underestimate his bat flow. He generates such power that even a strong 30-year-old is not able to. He is able to do it because of the way his bat moves, and there is separation of hip and shoulder. There is so much movement in his body, but his head still remains stable," Pathan said.

In his knock of 45 runs Sooryavanshi scored 40 runs from boundaries, including four fours and four sixes.

Impact of the Opening Blitz

"He hit a big shot on the first ball and gave a direct statement to New Zealand that I may be a 15-year-old, but don't think of me as a kid; I will attack you. When you score more than 20 runs in the first over itself, you directly put the opposition on the back foot. So, that first punch from Vaibhav was very important," Pathan said.

Pathan's Preferred Batting Order

Although Pathan said his birthday cake was sweeter because of Sooryavanshi"s innings, he will still have Sanju Samson at the top of the order to maintain the left-hand and right-hand combination.

"My birthday went great seeing Vaibhav Suryavanshi bat. It was sweeter than the cake. I don"t prefer two left-handers opening, which is why I wanted Sanju to open and Vaibhav coming at three and trying to adapt. But it is not easy for a young kid," he said.

Both left-handers were quite electric at the top of the order for India, scoring 133 runs in an opening stand from 43 deliveries. While Sooryavanshi played a cameo, Abhishek Sharma blitzed another century in his T20I career.