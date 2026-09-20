'Hope Jaiswal gets his chances in West Indies ODIs'

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has strongly advocated for young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal to gain crucial ODI experience against the West Indies, positioning him as a vital backup opener for the upcoming World Cup.

IMAGE: The upcoming ODI series against the West Indies provides Yashasvi Jaiswal good international exposure ahead of the World Cup in South Africa. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Irfan Pathan says Yashasvi Jaiswal should to get significant opportunities in the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.

Pathan believes Jaiswal needs international exposure to become a reliable backup opener for the next ODI World Cup.

The West Indies ODI series is seen as a crucial chance to test India's bench strength due to senior players' Asian Games commitments.

Pathan also supports Naman Dhir's maiden ODI call-up, citing his all-round ability as a valuable asset for the team.

Naman Dhir's bowling skills are particularly highlighted as a missing element in India's current ODI setup.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels Yashasvi Jaiswal should be given enough opportunities in the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies to establish himself as the team's backup opener ahead of next year's ODI World Cup.

India take on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series from September 27 to October 3, the home season beginning in Thiruvananthapuram.

Testing India's Bench Strength

Pathan said the series presents India an opportunity to test its bench strength, as several regular players are unavailable due to their participation in the Asian Games.

"This is not the main team against the West Indies for the ODIs, and I feel that's the right way to go. (Jasprit) Bumrah is not there, Shreyas (Iyer), Axar (Patel), and Washington Sundar are all playing at the Asian Games. You are going to get only a few matches before the World Cup next year, and in those games you want to test your bench strength as well," Pathan told JioHotstar.

"With the Asian Games and the West Indies series happening simultaneously, it's a blessing in disguise, where a lot of young boys will definitely get a chance," he added.

Jaiswal's Crucial Role As Backup Opener

The 41-year-old from Vadodara wants Jaiswal to make the most of his opportunities, saying the opener should have sufficient international exposure before the World Cup in South Africa.

"One player I will have my eyes on, in terms of the number of opportunities he gets in this One-day series against the West Indies, is Yashasvi Jaiswal. He is the backup opener in the squad, and by the time you reach South Africa for the World Cup, your backup opener should have had enough opportunities.

"So whenever there is an opportunity, I would want to see him playing regularly. Obviously, you will have to think about how you create those opportunities; whether you shuffle the batting order or rotate the players, I hope he gets his chances against the West Indies."

Naman Dhir's All-Round Potential

The former all-rounder, a member of the Indian team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, also backed maiden ODI call-up Naman Dhir, who he believes offers India an additional bowling option.

"I think he is a great talent. More than his performances in domestic cricket, he has been selected for his ability to bowl. A batter who can bat lower down the order, can bat in the top order as well, and can bowl handy off-spin; a player of that type has been missing a little bit in the ODI setup," he said.

"Washington Sundar is not available because of the Asian Games, and Riyan Parag has had injury concerns, so if Naman gets his opportunity, I will be excited to see him. He has the skill, but more than his batting, his bowling will be tested."