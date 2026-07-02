Ireland pacer Jai Moondra's India exploits earn him top ETPL billing

Rajasthan-born cricket sensation Jai Moondra, fresh off his stellar performance against India, has been snapped up by Rotterdam Dockers in the groundbreaking inaugural European T20 Player League Draft.

IMAGE: In the recent T20 series against India, Jai Moondra picked up five wickets in two games at an average of 11.40 to be adjudged player of the series. Photograph: Cricket Ireland/X

Key Points Rajasthan-born Jai Moondra was drafted by Rotterdam Dockers in the inaugural ETPL Player Draft.

Moondra recently played a pivotal role in Ireland's T20I series victory over India.

The ETPL Draft saw six franchises select 36 players from Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands.

Rotterdam Dockers also secured Netherlands internationals and Scotland's Jasper Davidson.

Jonty Rhodes, co-owner of Rotterdam Dockers, expressed excitement about Moondra's potential.

Rajasthan-born Jai Moondra, who recently headlined Ireland's historic T20 series victory over India, was picked by Rotterdam Dockers during the inaugural ETPL Player Draft in Dublin on Thursday.

The league's six franchises assembled their squads by selecting 36 players -- with 12 each from Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands.

The draft saw players distributed evenly across the franchises, with the majority of the Dutch players selected by Amsterdam Flames and Rotterdam Dockers. Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Glasgow Cosmic selected nine of the 12 Scottish players, while Dublin Guardians and Belfast Wolves picked seven of the 12 Irish players.

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Rotterdam Dockers Secure Key Players

Rotterdam Dockers secured Moondra with their opening pick of the draft. Moondra was recently adjudged player of the series against India and he made Sanju Samson his 'bunny' during both the games.

The Dockers further strengthened their squad by drafting Netherlands internationals Michael Levitt, Ryan Klein, Vikramjit Singh and Saqib Zulfiqar, alongside Scotland's Jasper Davidson.

Belfast Wolves bolstered their ranks with experienced Ireland international Paul Stirling and emerging left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys.

Rotterdam Dockers co-owner Jonty Rhodes said: "Jai Moondra was someone we were particularly keen to bring into the squad after the way he has announced himself on the international stage.

"He is an exciting young talent with tremendous potential, and we're delighted to have secured him."