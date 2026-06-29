Ireland coach Heinrich Malan quits after India T20I series sweep

IMAGE: Ireland men's team head coach Heinrich Malan. Photograph: Ireland Cricket/X

Key Points Ireland registered a narrow one-run victory in the second match in Belfast on Sunday to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

Ireland coach Heinrich Malan stepped down from the role after more than four years in charge.

Under Malan, Ireland enjoyed several highs including the T20 World Cup victory against England, Test wins against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

Following a stunning T20I series triumph against World champions India, Ireland coach Heinrich Malan has stepped down from his role.



Ireland registered a narrow one-run victory in the second match in Belfast on Sunday to complete a memorable 2-0 series sweep -- their first ever against India.



However, a day after the series triumph, South African-born Malan informed the Ireland players and staff that he will be stepping away after more than four years at the helm.



'Malan’s current contract extends into early 2027, however, he believes the timing is right in the cycle to step back following the just concluded successful T20

series versus India. It will allow a new head coach the opportunity to use the ODI series against Afghanistan in August as an important part of the preparations moving towards the all-important 50-over World Cup Qualifiers early in 2027.' said a media release from Cricket Ireland.Under Malan, Ireland enjoyed several highs including the T20 World Cup victory against England, Test wins against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, along with wins against top teams like Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies."It has been an absolute privilege to work with these players, staff and the wider Irish cricket community. My family and I have had a wonderful experience living here, and we will look back on our time involved in Irish cricket with great affection," he said.

"On the field, we can look back with great pride on our historic T20 World Cup victory against England in Melbourne, our first-ever Test victory against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, the first home Test win vs Zimbabwe in Belfast, the historic T20 series win at home vs India and beating Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa as well as direct qualifications for T20 WC’s through our consistent ability to challenge and beat the world's top teams."