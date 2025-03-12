Ireland cancel home series against Afghanistan

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
March 12, 2025 13:26 IST

'One planned series that won't go ahead for financial reasons is against Afghanistan.'

IMAGE: Ireland were scheduled to host Afghanistan for one Test, three ODIs and three T20s in July. Photograph: Ireland Cricket/X

Ireland's cricket board said they have cancelled a multi-format series against Afghanistan this year due to financial reasons.

West Indies will play six limited-overs matches in Ireland in May-June before England arrive in September for a three-match Twenty20 series. Ireland were then scheduled to host Afghanistan for one Test, three ODIs and three T20s in July.

"One planned series that won't go ahead for financial reasons is against Afghanistan," Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom said after announcing the team's summer schedule on Tuesday.

"This decision is part of our management of short-term budgetary constraints, as well as our requirement to comply with the Board's mandate to deliver balanced investment across the organisation's strategic objectives."

 

Deutrom also said Cricket Ireland will invest to upgrade infrastructure and facilities across the country.

The Irish government announced last August it would build a stadium at the national sports campus in Blanchardstown near Dublin, which will also stage matches of the T20 World Cup in 2030, which Ireland will co-host with England and Scotland.

"All in all, on and off the pitch, in time this will be recognised as one of the more consequential years in Irish cricket history," Deutrom added.

Source: REUTERS
