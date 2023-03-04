News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Irani Cup: Jaiswal scores second ton; ROI inch closer to victory

Irani Cup: Jaiswal scores second ton; ROI inch closer to victory

Source: PTI
March 04, 2023 20:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI Domestic/Twitter

Yashasvi Jaiswal mauled a hapless Madhya Pradesh attack into submission with another near flawless hundred as Rest of India remained favourites to retain the Irani Cup at the end of fourth day's proceedings in Gwalior on Saturday.

Jaiswal, who struck a sublime 213 in the first innings, scored a magnificent 144 out of his team's second innings total of 246, setting a tough target of 437 for the hosts.

At stumps on the penultimate day, MP were 81 for 2, needing another 356 on the last day to win their maiden one-match championship.

However with the kind of bowling resources at Rest of India's disposal, it will be a miracle if Madhya Pradesh team gets a chance to lay its hands on the prestigious trophy.

The day once again belonged to Jaiswal, who now has nine hundreds in 15 first-class games.

 

Such was his dominance that the next best score was 30 by all-rounder Atit Sheth. The left-hander's 157 ball knock had 16 fours and three sixes.

The hundred came when he played a deft late cut to a delivery from off-spinner Saransh Jain, using the pace on the delivery.

But the best shot was a flat-batted six over deep mid-wicket off opposition's fastest bowler Avesh Khan (2/58).

Neither pacers nor spinners -- Kumar Kartikeya (1/48), Saransh Jain (2/56) could really make an impact on the Mumbai opener, who would come down the track whenever the spinners flighted the ball. Once they dropped with a lot of pace on deliveries, he would rock back and hit them on the on-side.

Jaiswal, with 357 runs in the match, will surely take this confidence going forward as he has now announced his arrival and is knocking the national selection door.

When MP batted, rookie Arham Aquil was once again dismissed by Mukesh Kumar, this time with a delivery that jagged back to trap the left-hander plumb in-front.

Veteran batter Shubham Sharma had a forgettable game with the bat as he was bowled for only 13 by left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar after he misjudged both line and length of the delivery.

Brief Scores: Rest of India 484 and 246 in 71.3 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 144, Abhimanyu Easwaran 28, Atit Seth 30, Avesh Khan 2/58).

MP 294 and (target 437) 81/2 (Himanshu Mantri 51 not out, Mukesh Kumar 1/16). 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'It's our league, Indians should have been captains'
'It's our league, Indians should have been captains'
'I miss you,' Sachin pens heartfelt note for Warne
'I miss you,' Sachin pens heartfelt note for Warne
Virat, Anushka At Mahakaleshwar Temple
Virat, Anushka At Mahakaleshwar Temple
Top scientist behind Russian vax 'strangled to death'
Top scientist behind Russian vax 'strangled to death'
WPL opening ceremony: AP Dhillon, Kiara, Kriti sizzle
WPL opening ceremony: AP Dhillon, Kiara, Kriti sizzle
No instructions from the Indian team: GCA curators
No instructions from the Indian team: GCA curators
Kashmiri Pandits 'surrender' as govt 'stops' salaries
Kashmiri Pandits 'surrender' as govt 'stops' salaries

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

WPL opening ceremony: AP Dhillon, Kiara, Kriti sizzle

WPL opening ceremony: AP Dhillon, Kiara, Kriti sizzle

WPL: Mentor Sania wants to help RCB's young players

WPL: Mentor Sania wants to help RCB's young players

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances