Yuvraj, Hazel meet the kids

October 08, 2020 11:33 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

Yuvraj Singh shared a cheeky picture on Instagram on Wednesday.

Following the viral trend of using the baby filter -- which helps in rediscovering one's childhood look-- Yuvraj shared a picture of himself with wife Hazel Keech in their childhood.

'Child Marriage', Yuvi captioned the photograph.

Meanwhile, his decision to return from retirement to play domestic cricket has got fans excited as he remains one of the most popular players around.

Yuvraj, who retired from all cricket in 2019 after being out of national reckoning for over two years, has decided to make himself available for T20 commitments for Punjab.