Rahul credits Rohit for match-winning century

September 25, 2020 19:22 IST

IMAGE: K L Rahul smashed a brilliant 132 not out from 69 balls to help Kings XI Punjab rout Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kings XI Punjab Captain K L Rahul credited Rohit Sharma for inspiring him to come up with his match-winning century against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Dubai, on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit lauded Rahul's magnificent innings of 132 not out from 69 balls, laced with seven sixes and 14 fours -- the highest score by an Indian in the IPL and also the highest score by a captain in the history of the T20 league.

'Some solid shots there by @klrahul11 classy hundred,' tweeted Rohit.

Rahul revealed he took inspiration from Rohit's blazing 80 from 54 balls, inclusive of six sixes and three fours, which helped MI thump Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs.

'Thanks Ro, took inspiration from your last innings,' Rahul replied'

Rahul also broke the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's eight-year record to become the fastest Indian to 2,000 IPL runs, achieving the feat in 60 innings compared to the legend's 63 innings.