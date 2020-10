October 10, 2020 10:14 IST

Game 24 of IPL 2020 will see the Kings XI Punjab take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium N Abu Dhabi in the afternoon (the game begins at 3.30 pm IST).

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab Openers Mayank Agarwal and K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kings XI Punjab is sitting at the bottom of the table with a single win from six games, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders is having a good run this season with six points from three wins in five matches the team played.

Time to vote, guys!