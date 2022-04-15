Why Mumbai Indians haven't won yet in IPL 2022...

'We are building this team for the next three-four years.'

IMAGE: Tymal Mills celebrates with his Mumbai Indians teammates after dismissing Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant during the IPL match at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 27, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav urged one and all to show patience with an out of sorts Mumbai Indians, saying the five-time champions are currently undergoing a transition phase.

They have lost their first five matches in IPL 2022 and face a near-impossible task to get back into the reckoning for a play-offs berth, needing to win at least eight of the remaining nine games.

"As you have seen, it is a fresh auction and we are building this team for the next three-four years.

"Coming a few years down the line you will see some great players coming out from this team," said Suryakumar, at a virtual pre-match press conference in Mumbai on Friday, which was an indicator that Mumbai Indians' current season could well be over even before the mid-phase of the league.

In a bold gamble at the Indian Premier League’s mega auction, the franchise’s think-tank spent Rs 8-crore on English star pacer Jofra Archer despite his unavailability for the season, while it let go left-arm pacer Trent Boult.

Their bowling has lost the sting in absence of the Kiwi pacer and the spin duo of Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya.

The workload has come heavily on Jasprit Bumrah, as the likes of Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat have looked pedestrian.

Surya cited the emergence of young South African batter Dewald Brevis and young left-handed batter Tilak Varma to emphasize his point.

"There have been a lot of positives, not only a few; you can see Dewald (Brevis), Tilak (Varma), and many more new faces," he added.

No need to press panic button

Mumbai Indians are still in search of their first win this season and they languish at the bottom of the ten-team table after five matches.

But Surya says they're not a team to press the panic button.

"We are playing some good cricket from game one and there is no situation like panicking for a team like Mumbai Indians. We have been following good processes in the past few years and we are just sticking to it.

"If we just keep doing it, we will eventually get our first win. We just have to keep working hard towards our goal together, which we are doing in practice sessions, and that is about it," he added.

Asked whether seniors in the team should take more responsibility, he replied: "Everyone is trying their best; no one actually gets out like that. I mean it is all about a few games and the way they are playing, the way they have been putting hard work in the practice sessions. I am sure it is going to come on."

So how does Surya motivate his teammates?

"Everyone around is motivated already; I don't need to push anyone. If you play for Mumbai Indians that self-motivation is always there."

After his comeback from injury, Surya has been in good form. He said sticking to what he loves doing has reflected on his performances.

"And speaking about myself, I have been just sticking to what I love doing; doing the same thing during practice sessions and it is reflecting on the game. I am really happy about it."

Flexible to bat anywhere

For the past two years, Suryakumar has been batting at No 3, but this season he is batting lower down the order -- at four and five.

"That is a management's call, but, like I have always said, I am always flexible to bat at any position, be it three, four, five or six. The number doesn't matter to me.

“What matters is what I can do in that situation."

