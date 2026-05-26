IPL Week 8 Review: RCB, GT, SRH Cruise; Narrow Escape For RR

Sooryavanshi blitz, Gill-Sudharsan's record-breaking partnership, Iyer's maiden IPL ton and impactful performances from Manish Pandey, Archer, Klaasen, Kishan and Rahul headline an action-packed Week 8 of IPL 2026.

At 15, Sooryavanshi Is the Face of IPL 2026

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' investment in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has proven to be a masterstroke. Photograph: BCCI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become more than just a teenage sensation. Right now, he feels like the heartbeat of IPL 2026.

Every time Rajasthan Royals play, there's a different kind of buzz around the ground. Fans arrive early, cameras stay fixed near the tunnel and the atmosphere changes the moment the 15 year old walks out to bat.

On May 20 night in Jaipur, Sooryavanshi delivered another innings that felt almost unreal -- 93 off just 38 balls as Rajasthan Royals chased down 221 against Lucknow Super Giants with seven wickets to spare.

What made the knock even more special was how it began.

For his first 10 balls, he managed only five runs. No wild swings. No panic. Just patience. He watched the pitch, settled himself in and waited.

Then everything changed. The next 28 balls disappeared for 88 runs. Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh and Prince Yadav were all taken apart as Sooryavanshi launched 10 sixes into the Jaipur night. He finished seven short of a century, but the match had already slipped completely away from LSG.

What stands out most is not just the runs or the strike rate of 237. It is the ease with which he plays.

At 15, Sooryavanshi is already the reason fans buy tickets and opponents make plans.

Record-makers Gill-Sudharsan help GT seal top-2 spot, dump CSK out of IPL 2026

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill posted a century stand -- their third this season -- to boost Gujarat Titans to a massive total and an 89 run win over the Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans sealed a spot in the top 2 in the IPL 2026 points table and handed five-time champions Chennai Super Kings a humiliating 89 run defeat, eliminating them from the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs in Ahmedabad on May 21.

Shubman Gill (64 off 37) and Sai Sudharsan (84 off 53) added to their remarkable consistency as an opening pair with a record seventh century partnership, fuelling the Titans to 229 for four on a true batting surface.

CSK, who had a slim chance of making the play-offs going into this must-win game, lost the match in the Powerplay when they lost four wickets for 51 runs. The visitors were all out for 140 in 13.4 overs.

Gill displayed sublime touch from ball one and got his fifty off 23 balls while Sudharsan reached the milestone off 35 balls, his fifth consecutive half-century. Gill scored the bulk of the runs in their 125 run stand off 74 balls.

It was a perfect platform for both, Gill and Sudharsan to complete milestones.

Gill completed 6,000 T20 runs (6,028 runs, with six centuries and 38 fifties, with a best score of 129), achieving the milestone in 185 innings -- the second-fastest Indian aside from K L Rahul (166 innings).

The fastest to 6,000 runs in T20s is West Indies cricket giant Chris Gayle (162 innings). Gill is the seventh-fastest in the format to reach the 6,000 run landmark.

Only three other players have aggregated over 6000 runs in Men's T20s before turning 27: Babar Azam (7,055), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (6,385) and Will Jacks (6,120).

Sudharsan also etched his name in the Indian Premier League record books with back-to-back 600-plus run seasons, joining an exclusive list featuring Gayle, David Warner, Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Sudharsan has also matched another major IPL milestone by becoming only the fourth player in tournament history to register five consecutive 50-plus scores in a single season, equaling records held by Virender Sehwag, Jos Buttler and Warner.

The Sudharsan-Gill combo also became the 2nd best opening pair in IPL history following their century partnership against CSK.

Gill and Sudharsan's 125-run partnership was their 10th-century stand in T20s in 46 innings, levelling them with Gayle-Kohli (63 innings for RCB), Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan (75 innings for Pakistan), and A B de Villiers-Kohli (77 innings for RCB).

In 31 innings, Sudharsan and Gill have made 1,942 runs in 66.96, with seven centuries and eight fifty-run stands.

Overall, Sudharsan and Gill are the third-best IPL partnership pair in history, with 2,760 runs in 46 innings at an average of 62.72, with 10 century run stands and 11 fifty run stands.

Shreyas Iyer's Maiden IPL Ton Keeps PBKS' Alive, But Only Just

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer celebrates his maiden IPL hundred during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Saturday, May 23, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer's majestic unbeaten 101 help halt Punjab Kings' six-match losing slide as they handed Lucknow Super Giants a seven wicket hammering to stay alive in the IPL 2026 playoffs race in Lucknow on May 23, 2026.

Shreyas, whose maiden IPL hundred came off 51 balls, and Prabhsimran Singh (69 from 39 balls) added 140 runs for the third wicket as Punjab chased down LSG's 196 for two in 18 overs.

Chasing 197 for victory, Shreyas came out to bat with Punjab precariously placed at 21 for 2 inside the Powerplay. He showed why he is a chase master and with steely nerves took the team home with 2 overs to spare.

Shreyas brought out his pulls and flicks and treated both, spinners and pacers with equal disdain during his match-winning knock.

He was severe on spinners Digvesh Rathi, scorching him for a flurry of onside boundaries, and Prabshimran, who got reprieves on 20 and 62, backed his leader with aplomb

Once he crossed fifty from 33 balls, Shreyas batted in fifth gear as his next 51 runs came off just 18 balls.

What stood out in Shreyas' innings was his temperament. He controlled the chase with remarkable composure. There was no reckless hitting, no desperation. Shreyas absorbed pressure, rotated the strike smartly and punished anything loose. As the innings progressed, he shifted gears seamlessly, making a difficult chase appear effortless.

Shreyas reached his hundred with a six off Mohsin Khan that also signalled PBKS' win.

But his century was in vain as, less than 24 hours later, Punjab were knocked out with Rajasthan Royals' 30-run win over Mumbai Indians, who sealed a play-off spot.

Manish Pandey Silences Critics with Classy Knock

IMAGE: Manish Pandey grabbed his first batting chance of IPL 2026, delivering a match-winning knock for Kolkata Knight Riders against the Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, May 21, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

At 35, when most careers begin to fade into the background, Manish Pandey chose the brightest stage to answer his critics.

Calm under pressure and sharp in the field, the veteran batter produced a match-winning knock as Kolkata Knight Riders kept their playoff hopes alive with a four wicket win over Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens.

Chasing a modest target of 148, KKR suffered an early setback when Finn Allen fell cheaply in the first over. But Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Pandey steadied the innings with a composed partnership, taking calculated risks against the Mumbai attack.

Rahane struck 21 before falling to Corbin Bosch, who also removed Cameron Green in the same over to put KKR under pressure at 54/3.

Pandey then took control with the experienced head KKR desperately needed. Mixing caution with elegant strokeplay, he struck 45 off 33 balls with six boundaries and guided the chase alongside Rovman Powell, who blasted 40 from 30 deliveries. Their partnership pushed KKR towards safety before late wickets briefly raised Mumbai's hopes.

Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy eventually sealed the chase with seven balls remaining as KKR finished on 148/6.

Earlier, KKR's disciplined bowling unit restricted Mumbai to 147/8.

Cameron Green and Saurabh Dubey picked up two wickets each while Sunil Narine tightened the screws in the middle overs. Corbin Bosch's unbeaten 32 provided Mumbai some respectability, but it was never enough against a determined KKR side led by Manish Pandey.

Royals Surge Into IPL Playoffs

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates dismissing Rohit Sharma during the IPL 2026 match in Mumbai, May 24, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Jofra Archer proved to be too hot to handle for Mumbai Indians, as the Englishman's match-winning all-round performance powered Rajasthan Royals into the IPL 2026 playoffs, during the IPL 2026 match in Mumbai on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Royals outclassed Mumbai by 30 runs to seal their place in the last four stage, to bounce back after their disappointing ninth place finish last year.

Riyan Parag-led Royals have blown hot and cold this season. After starting the season with four wins in a row they stumbled by losing three of their next four games. Things threatened to go haywire as they suffered a hat-trick of defeats.

Just when it looked that Royals would miss out on a playoff spot, they stormed back with thumping victories against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

Archer's brilliant cameo -- an entertaining 32 off just 15 balls including three sixes -- rescued Royals after a difficult start to their innings. He then followed it up with a fiery spell with the new ball which dismantled MI's top order.

He dismissed Rohit Sharma in his opening over before he cleaned up Naman Dhir with a beautiful inswinger.



Archer bowled a wonderful spell of 2/14 in three overs to leave MI tottering on 49/4 in six overs in the Powerplay. He would make another crucial strike in his final over, dismissing the dangerous Hardik Pandya, who smashed a quickfire 33 from 13 balls.

Archer is enjoying his best ever season in the IPL, having already taken 21 wickets in 14 matches -- the third most by a bowler this season after Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kagiso Rabada, who have both taken 24 wickets each.

Heinrich Klaasen Is Powering SRH's IPL 2026 Surge

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen has become the backbone of Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting in IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Heinrich Klaasen isn't the kind of cricketer who demands attention.

No animated celebrations. No aggressive send-offs. No drama for the cameras.

And in the noise and chaos of IPL 2026, that quiet consistency has turned him into one of the tournament's most important players.

For SRH, Klaasen is no longer just a finisher. He is the batter they trust when the innings wobbles, when pressure builds or when acceleration is needed.

When Sunrisers Hyderabad retained him for Rs 23 crore (230 million) ahead of IPL 2025, the price tag raised eyebrows. It felt massive at the time.

Klaasen has since made it look completely justified.

What makes his rise more remarkable is how modestly it began. During stints with Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019, he managed just 66 runs in seven matches. The IPL did not seem like his stage.

Then SRH backed him with clarity and confidence and everything changed.

Since 2023, Klaasen has delivered relentlessly: 448 runs in 2023, 479 in 2024, 487 in 2025, and now 606 runs in IPL 2026 at a strike rate of 159.47.

His latest season is now the highest-scoring IPL campaign by any batter batting at No. 4 or lower.

But SRH's success is no longer a one-man effort.

Against RCB in Hyderabad, Klaasen and Ishan Kishan added 113 runs after Abhishek Sharma's explosive start, helping SRH post 255/4.

That performance also made history -- Abhishek, Kishan and Klaasen became only the second IPL trio from the same team to score 500-plus runs each in a season.

And at the centre of it all remains Klaasen -- calm, unfazed, and endlessly reliable.

Kishan Propels SRH Into Playoffs

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan stroked a match-winning 70 from 47 balls to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory against the Chennai Super Kings, May 18, 2026, at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

Ishan Kishan stroked a half-century as a determined Sunrisers Hyderabad eased past Chennai Super Kings by five wickets to seal their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs.



However, it was far from a straightforward victory as the scoreboard suggested. SRH's ultra-aggressive batting line-up was forced to grind it out and adapt on a tricky pitch at the M A Chidambaram stadium as they chased down 181 in 19 overs.



After collapsing for a shocking 86 in their previous game against Gujarat Titans, SRH's decision to ditch their all-out attacking approach with the bat and respect the conditions paid dividends.



This marks the only second time in the last six seasons that SRH have reached the playoffs despite boasting of one of the most explosive batting line-ups in the IPL.



It was 10 years ago that Sunrisers Hyderabad (then Deccan Chargers) won their maiden IPL title in 2016 before they enjoyed a consistent run in the league -- finishing as runners up in 2018, and qualifying for the playoffs for five successive seasons from 2016 to 2020.



Kishan, who got a crucial lifeline when Noor Ahmad missed a direct hit from the covers, guided SRH home with a fluent knock of 70, hitting seven fours and three sixes in his 47-ball knock. Heinrich Klaasen provided SRH with the boost in the run chase with an aggressive 47 off 26 balls on a tough pitch.



CSK's inconsistent run in IPL continued with their batters once again failing to come to grips with a testing pitch. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's approach was puzzling as he scored a painstaking 15 from 21 balls, not managing to hit a single boundary despite being in the middle for nearly 12 overs. His strike rate of 71.42 ranks as the second slowest by any batter facing 20 balls or more in IPL 2026.



Gaikwad has not found his rhythm with the bat, scoring 321 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 120.67 -- the lowest among the specialist batters in the CSK line-up.

Kuldeep, Rahul Shine as DC Sign Off on a High

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav picked up three key wickets to propel Delhi Capitals to a convincing win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, May 24, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

After a brief dry run, Kuldeep Yadav bounced back with a match-turning spell, while K L Rahul produced another masterclass in aggressive batting as Delhi Capitals signed off from IPL 2026 with a commanding 40 run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in an inconsequential league clash at the Eden Gardens.

With both teams already out of playoff contention, the contest had little bearing on the points table, but Delhi ensured they finished their campaign on a high through a clinical all-round display.

Defending 204, Delhi faced early pressure as KKR Openers Finn Allen and skipper Ajinkya Rahane attacked from the outset. Allen smashed 20 off 13 balls before Lungi Ngidi struck, but Rahane kept the momentum going with a sparkling 63 off 39 deliveries, hammering eight boundaries and three sixes.

At 126/3 after 13 overs, KKR appeared firmly in the chase before Kuldeep changed the game in dramatic fashion. The left-arm wrist-spinner dismissed Rahane and Rinku Singh off successive deliveries in the 14th over, triggering a collapse that completely derailed the innings. Kuldeep finished with three crucial wickets as KKR crumbled from a position of strength to 163 all out in 18.4 overs.

Earlier, Rahul laid the foundation for Delhi's imposing total with a blistering 60 off just 30 balls, striking five fours and four sixes. Axar Patel added a brisk 39, while David Miller and Ashutosh Sharma provided the finishing touches with a late flourish.

Ngidi (3/27 in 3.4 overs) and Mitchell Starc (2/26 in 3 overs) cleaned up the lower order as Delhi ended a disappointing season with a convincing victory.