Home  » Cricket » 'We didn't get this kind of wicket in Hyderabad'

'We didn't get this kind of wicket in Hyderabad'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
May 24, 2025 00:43 IST

SRH players celebrate as Rajat Patidar is run-out by Eshan Malinga

IMAGE: SRH players celebrate as Rajat Patidar is run-out by Eshan Malinga. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins admitted that he “misread” the pitch and thought it was a 170-wicket.

On the back of Ishan Kishan's scintillating 48-ball 94, SRH put on a massive 231 for 6 in their 20 overs against Royals Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow on Thursday.

“We actually probably misread the wicket. We thought it was a 170 wicket. But Kishan got us to 230 rather than 200. You've played enough to see anything can happen. Malinga has been a real find this season,” said Cummins.

 

RCB wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma, who was stand-in-skipper on the day as Rajat Patidar came in as an Impact Sub, said his side conceded a few more runs than they would have liked.

“I think it was 20-30 extra runs. We were rusty. The intensity was not there initially. In the death, we were bowling more accurately. Sometimes losing a game is a very good sign because you can check and analyse and move on,” he said.

SRH pacer Jaydev Unadkat said the Lucknow pitch helped their batters much more than the strip at their home town Hyderabad.

“Probably one of the best wickets to bat throughout the tournament. We were expecting it in Hyderabad, but we didn't get it there.

“We had to break momentum, and the way to do it is by mixing up the pace. That's the key -- (skipper Pat) Cummins was calm, and the message was to remain tight in the field,” he noted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
